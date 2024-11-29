Our all time favorite two player board game is 43% off for Black Friday

Black Friday deals are here, and we’ve spotted a great Amazon saving on 7 Wonders Duel. If you want to challenge your friend or partner to an epic struggle of civilizations that only takes half an hour, you’ll want to take note of this board game deal. Over Black Friday, the price of 7 Wonders Duel has gone down from $39.99 to $19.99 – a none-too-shabby 34% drop.

One of the absolute best couples board games money can buy, 7 Wonders Duel is a two-player variant of Repos Production’s 7 Wonders – itself a very competent strategy board game. It’s a super simple game to teach, yet there’s enough depth here for puzzle heads to enjoy the process and to provide plenty of variety.

The basic structure of the game is picking cards representing useful buildings like glassworks and barracks from a gradually uncovering pyramid of options. As well as the resources that form the vital building blocks of any empire, you’ll steadily build up a pile of civilian, military, and science cards, all of which offer their own handy routes to victory.

You’ll have to weigh up the risk of taking a strong card against giving your opponent first dibs on whatever’s under it, and there’ll be cackles of laughter as you nab what could have been the perfect building for your opponent, only to ungraciously toss it into the trash for just a few coins. You each have something to aim for as well – if you’re able to complete one of the wonders of the ancient world, there are all kinds of bonuses to be secured.

With multiple ways to win, and a tight and easy-to-understand design, 7 Wonders Duel provides firm proof that bigger isn’t always better. It’ll be particularly of interest to history buffs who’ll love the theme, but even if you were snoozing at the back of class whenever the Ancient World came up, it’s hard to take issue with the attractive look of the game. Basically, if you sometimes play board games in a pair, we recommend 7 Wonders Duel to you.

Those with a taste for Tolkien might be tempted by the new Lord of the Rings variant of the game (not currently on sale) but if you read our 7 Wonders Duel review, you’ll soon see why we think you should stick with the original.

Stay tuned for more Black Friday board game deals over the next couple of days, and if you want more recommendations to hunt down, try our list of the best board games ever.