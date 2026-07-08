Classic board game 7 Wonders gets a deluxe edition, and it's the size of a small pyramid

Of any hobby, board gaming has one of the widest gaps between how affordable it can be, and how luxurious you can make it. That's not a new phenomenon either - in the earliest civilizations, commoners played mancala with pebbles and holes in the earth while royalty commissioned boards and playing pieces from expensive hardwood inlaid with rare metal and mother of pearl. And if you want to adopt an 'ancient Sumerian king' attitude to your board game collection, may I direct your attention to the upcoming 7 Wonders Deluxe Edition, a luxurious special edition of the classic civilization building game.

7 Wonders has a well-deserved spot on Wargamer's guide to the best board games ever: it's slick and intuitive, handles high player counts smoothly, has many routes to victory, and benefits from a rich library of expansions. The upcoming deluxe edition, made in collaboration between publisher Repos Production and specialist game accessory maker Gamegenic, takes that excellent game and repackages it in an extremely slick looking case.

The deluxe edition will be available via a Gamefound crowdfunding campaign that's due to launch in January 2027. There's no price information yet, nor an estimate of delivery time.

As I would expect from a Gamegenic product, the box does look really high quality and practical - made from stitched faux-leather with magnetic clasps and a variety of inner trays that can be pulled out to use as organizers during play. What I find a little bit odd is that the box seems to be the only thing that's getting substantially upgraded. When you bring out a name like 'deluxe edition', I expect metal coins. Maybe inlay some actual gemstones in the tokens.

There's also the even larger 'Deluxe Collection', which lets you socket the deluxe edition on top of another box, itself customized with trays to hold all of 7 Wonders' expansions. The way the base game sockets into this even larger base unit has big Voltron energy, and the whole thing is scaled to fit perfectly into a Kallax. I'm not really drawn to deluxe editions, but that's activating the same neurons in my brain that get excited about stackable storage boxes and Japanese stationary.

What's the most luxuriously overproduced board game in your collection? Are there any games you love so much you'd splash out for a deluxified version? Let us know in the Wargamer Discord community!