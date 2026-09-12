The Jane Austen TTRPG cleverly shows how we are all fools in love

I declare after all there is no enjoyment like TTRPGs. If a session is well-played, I always find it too short. The tabletop brings experiences like no other, whether that's fighting dragons or uncovering eons-old ruins. However, there's more to the genre than fantasy or sci-fi. Some TTRPGs pick a theme so unexpected, yet nonetheless fit the format so well you wonder how nobody has thought of it until now.

This upcoming 2nd Edition of a beloved social TTRPG is a prime example.

Good Society: A Jane Austen RPG 2nd Edition is a social roleplaying game of romance, drama and scandal. Good Society captures the core of classical romance through the lens of a witty and progressive author. Climb the social ladder or cling stubbornly to your roots, but whatever you do, society will cast judgement upon you. With none of the awesome power brought by DnD classes, you'll have to use your wits or wealth to survive the social spider web.

Though mostly narrative as befits a game of this type, Good Society does have interesting mechanical twists. In lieu of dice rolls, the tension comes from rumour and scandal. You may be the character, but you also play a role in the strife they experience. These life-changing moments organically spring from the story you build with other players.

My personal favorite part of Good Society comes from the Epistolary, where you get a chance to write lengthy, passionate letters and send it to other characters, heart beating as you await their response. As an enjoyer of the narrative RPG, I adore when a game really focuses on the interplay of characters rather than pure mechanical crunch. It's among the best couples board games you can play for those double date nights with friends.

You can support Good Society on Kickstarter here.

For more esoteric TTRPGs to chat about, the Wargamer Discord has plenty of parlors to sip tea in.