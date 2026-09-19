This Resident Evil-inspired dungeon crawler is the perfect weekend killer

Tabletop RPGs have influenced video games in ways that not many appreciate enough. Not just in mechanics but also the weaving of story into gameplay. Even classics such as Resident Evil wouldn't exist without TTRPG-inspired classics such as Sweet Home existing. Now, Resident Evil has made its way home to the TTRPG genre courtesy of this fanmade dungeon crawler.

All The Residents Are Evil by Not a Vampire Studio is a micro dungeon crawler RPG perfect for filling your weekends with zombie guts. Or perhaps your guts if you don't save those resources right. With resources far less plentiful than those available to hyper-powerful DnD classes, this bite-sized survival horror experience still packs one hell of a bite.

What I adore most about this interpretation of a TTRPG Resident Evil is how far it leans into the dungeon atmosphere already present in the Spencer Mansion. You face deadly traps, vicious monsters, and absurdly complicated puzzles only a DM or eccentric rich guy could come up with. It's a fun alternative to the best DnD horror one-shots for your spooky weekend sessions.

Mechanics revolve around a dice available to anyone: the humble d6. This will dictate everything from the enemies you encounter to the resources you'll be able to gather. The exploration in particular reminds me of Betrayal at House on the Hill, each dice roll uncovering something unique for the player to deal with.

As a huge fan of Resident Evil, it feels appropriate to have seen the film and stumble directly into this horror TTRPG tribute. With the film still fresh in mind, I was itching to incorporate Resident Evil in my gaming schedule wherever possible. If that means trapping my players in the Spencer Mansion this weekend, then they better start learning how to use tank controls.

You can check out All the Residents are Evil on itch.io here.

Whether it's discussing the film or the TTRPG tribute, the Wargamer Discord has several folks eager to chat.