Romance Against The Machine in this intensely erotic TTRPG for couples

The world of adult-oriented erotic Tabletop RPGs is quite the world to get into for many folks. It's intimidating enough roleplaying as a fantasy character. Engaging in a fantasy as said character, now that's bound to get hearts beating. Even so, a well-run TTRPG session can make bonds even stronger for open-minded folks. And these bonds are exactly what this dystopian romance TTRPG is all about.

All's Fair by Superdillin, otherwise known as Nasha Barridge Stopped a Fascist Regime by Wanting to F$!k Her Pathetic Boyfriend Crazy Style and You Can Too, is a two-player erotic TTRPG set in a dystopian future where the only respite lies in your lover's arm. The Soldier is the violent boot of the Regime, whilst the Clone is an expendable grunt, barely worthy of recognition after so many resurrections. Yet they are inexplicably devoted to each other. The premise alone makes this one of the best couples board games I've ever seen.

Mechanically, the game runs via a modified version of War on a standard deck of playing cards. Intimacy prompts involve the Soldier and Clone's duel turning into a messy love affair. War prompts will pull you away from the bedroom and into the horrifying world you're forced to live in. The interplay of sex and bleakness makes for a very strong game when it comes to thematic impact.

The designers clearly put a lot of care into the comfort of each player despite the premise. Though the setting is bleak, its ultimate message hits hard. The overwhelming power of love in the face of adversity, as the comfort of each other's arms grip far harder than any fascist fist. While this game may not have DnD classes, it still feels just as intense as any of those chaotic dungeon crawls.

You can check out All's Fair on itch.io!

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