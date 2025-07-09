Bravo Amazon, you've done it again! Right now, Lorcana fans can get the Disney Lorcana Ursula's Return Illumineer's Trove, containing 8 booster packs, for the delightful price of $39.98/£31.99. That's a 36% discount for Brits and a 20% for Americans. Ursula's Return is the fourth set in the Lorcana TCG and centres around our favourite fork-loving red-headed princess, Ariel. If you are fast, there will be no poor unfortunate souls, just happy card owners.

Whether you are learning how to play or are a seasoned player whose favorite trading card game is Lorcana, Ursula's Return Illumineer's Trove is a great way to expand both your deck and your collection. Disney Lorcana sets come thick and fast, but despite being on the eighth set, Ursula's Return is still relevant and contains some crackin' cards.

So, what's in this treasure trove? Here is an exact breakdown:

Eight booster packs. Each pack contains six common and three uncommon. You'll also get two of the following: rare, super rare, or legendary. Lastly, you'll get one foil card with a random rarity level, which sometimes can be an enchanted rare card.

One full art card storage box. Unlike Pokémon ETB boxes, the Lorcana boxes are spacious, allowing for two rows of cards to be stored within the compact square box.

Six card dividers, all ink-themed so you can store ink types together.

Six damage counter dice.

One incredibly useful lore counter.

This set heavily features Ariel and Ursula cards, but you'll also come across your favorite Disney characters like Cinderella, Jasmin, Piglet, Sisu and Mrs Pots. My favourite card is Pegasus- Gift for Hercules. All the Lorcana artwork is highly detailed, and this card truly captures Pegasus's playful dog-like nature.

Ursula's Return might be an older set, but it has some expensive cards. Let's take a look at some of the most coveted cards that you could draw from your booster packs.

Ursula- Sea Witch Queen- Enchanted Rare

Goofy- Super Goofy- Enchanted Rare

Ariel- Sonic Warrior- Enchanted Rare

Doablo- Devoted Herald- Legendary Rare

We don't talk about Bruno- Rare

If you want Ursula's Return Illumineer's Trove as badly as Ariel wants legs, act now! Brits have until the end of the Prime Day event to bag this for £31.99. Meanwhile, Americans can get it for $39.98, although we aren't sure how long this will stick around for.

If you'd like to brush up on some Lorcana lore, check out our article on Disney Lorcana keywords and what they mean or read every Disney Lorcana ink type explained.

If you'd like to chat with other Lorcana fans and staff, head over to our Discord Community, where we discuss all things TCG.