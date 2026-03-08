This fantasy wargame is a love letter to South American mythology

It's no secret I adore cool lore in my tabletop games, be it RPGs or wargames. Obviously, the main goal of any game should be fun, but personally, immersion is at least 90% of the fun for me. The mechanics make sure everything clicks together, but as with food, it's flavor that makes the meal. So when a game comes along with a brand new world I haven't seen on the tabletop before, I'm excited.

And this upcoming High Andean wargame easily fits that bill.

Anderos: Conquista Muki by Anderos is an adventure wargame for 2 to 4 players set in the Muki Kingdom. Inspired by South American Andes and Peruvian folklore, it takes place amid the Echoic Wars. The player can choose among four families (Mamanikuna, Chambikuna, Paucarkuna and Quispekuna) to play as, each with their own unique traits and specialties. The high fantasy setting certainly makes them vibe more like Age of Sigmar armies than the typical gun-toting Warhammer 40k factions.

The goal is to reach the center of the map and defeat its leader. Along the way, you must expand territories, uncover ancient artifacts, and fight off other would-be monarchs. As expected of a wargame, there are plenty of complex mechanics to break down. Fortunately, Anderos provided players with a free copy of the rulebook here.

Wargames have always fascinated me, despite my casual inclinations for the genre. Unlike the intimacy of traditional tabletop RPGs, a wargame is always focused on the experience of the group. Even the smallest skirmishes expect players to take control of multiple characters at once. While plenty exciting mechanically, I've always found wargaming's potential for narrative underrated. The focus on a group means you can see how a faction's culture affects their gameplay on a broad scale.

And Anderos: Conquista Muki values the lore as much as its mechanics. The unique cards also help players piece together the lore of the world through gameplay, as any good game narrative should. Add the stylish tokens and maps, and the game is all set for an immersive Andean conquest. With a South American team at the helm, it's a great reminder of how far diversity has come on the tabletop.

You can support Anderos: Conquista Muki on Kickstarter here.

