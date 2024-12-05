2024’s most exciting new board game is getting a PC edition, and we’re stoked

Leder Games’ hit space strategy board game Arcs is getting a digital video game adaptation. The company revealed the news during a studio chat Twitch livestream earlier this week. The developer Dire Wolf is making the game, and it’s expected to be available in early access in the first quarter of 2026.

That sounds like far too long to wait for the virtual version of one of the year’s best board games, but staff writer Mollie Russell pointed out the terrifying truth to me – it’s about to be 2025, so in fact this is coming in just a little over one year.

Personally, I’m really pleased that digital Arcs is on the way. This is probably my favorite release of 2024 (check out this Arcs review to see why), but I’ve found it criminally difficult to get a game in of late. Between friends moving and the action economy not quite clicking with my significant other, it’s been challenging to get this one to the table (let alone the chonkier campaign mode) so being able to hop on and play online will be a godsend.

Dire Wolf has a prior working relationship with Leder Games, as it created the digital version of Root, which launched in 2020. As you can see from our Root: Digital Edition review, this is a very competently made online board game, which provides a very smooth, mostly bug-free experience (though the 3D models are not as cute as the board game’s art).

The company is a tabletop developer in its own right, and is particularly well-known for publishing the much-lauded strategy board game Dune: Imperium in 2020. However, it also has a ton of board game adaptations under its belt.

In 2024, it has produced adaptations for some particularly big names, not only coming out with videogame versions of its own Dune Imperium (plus expansions), but also releasing Cascadia.

These games have both had overwhelmingly positive Steam reviews, and we’ll be looking out for Dire Wolf’s adaptation of Ark Nova, which hits Steam Early Access today (December 5).

In other words, I think it’s fair to say that digital Arcs is in safe hands.

