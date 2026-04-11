One of the best TTRPGs ever is being curated into a fanmade megabook

Ars Magica wowed players in 1987 with its mechanical complexity and thematic resonance. It's also influential as one of White Wolf's earliest narrative-focused tabletop RPGs. Among its developers were none other than Jonathan Tweet (Dungeons and Dragons 3rd Edition) and Mark Rein Hagen (Old World of Darkness). While definitely intimidating, Ars Magica is one of the most satisfying magic systems you'll experience on the tabletop.

And you can enjoy all of them in the most convenient way possible.

u/OriginalMadman just released a free, markdown version of Ars Magica 5th Edition on GitHub. Atlas Games released all 53 books of Ars Magica 5th Edition for free, but this fanmade book makes it so much easier to navigate. Ars Magica is one of the best tabletop RPGs ever made, but it's also famously dense. You'll experience magic like never before, but only after some hardcore crunching. That's why a markdown version will help things along.

For those unfamiliar with what a "markdown" is, it's essentially a universal source format. It's easy to convert to any file type, and for the tech-savvy out there, very easy to modify. When you're dealing with 53 books packed with lore and mechanics, it can become quite unruly to find which you need. I'm sure you've had that situation with DnD books, flipping through your shelves or scrolling down one of your PDFs.

With some elbow grease, these markdown versions of Ars Magica books can become very convenient. On my end, I've used e-readers to store open-license RPG books in the past. Kindle, for example, lets you categorize books and even search for keywords. Having 53 Ars Magica books at the ready is a godsend for player and GM alike.

As of now, u/OriginalMadman has only refined 16 out of the 53, but all are available in raw MD. At the very least, you should check out the Core Rules, which is not only complete, but has clickable links for even easier navigation. It's an exciting project and I hope it makes more believers out of Ars Magica.

Speaking of, some believers are preaching the good word of Ars Magica over at the Wargamer Discord!