New Assassin's Creed board game stealths its way to success on Kickstarter

A new Assassin's Creed board game began crowdfunding on August 19, and its Kickstarter campaign has already raised over $180,000. Mantic Games, publisher of many successful licensed games, is behind Assassin's Creed Animus, an asymmetric adventure game.

The new board game lets you play as one of several key protagonists from the Assassin's Creed series, from Ezio Auditore to Valhalla's Eivor (both genders). Each assassin explores their own timeline from the comfort of their personal player board. Here they'll hop from place to place, completing objectives, eliminating targets to score points, and trying to avoid desyncing at disadvantageous times.

Things may be asymmetric, but this is far from a solitaire game. Players can interfere with assassination attempts by playing animus cards to lower an opponent's chances of success. It's a fairly simple system, but one that Wargamer editor Alex Evans says "works superbly".

The Kickstarter page offers just two pledge options. The Initiate Pledge costs around $88 (£65), and it offers six historical eras (and their associated assassins) to play with.

The Master Assassin pledge, which costs about $128 (£95), adds four extra eras and assassins. It also comes with a deluxe storage box, and it guarantees access to all stretch goals unlocked during the campaign. Fulfilment for both is expected to take place in October 2026.

Mantic Games has a strong track record when it comes to licensed board games. We were big fans of the kooky and chaotic Worms Board Game, and Halo Flashpoint proved to be an excellent gateway into wargaming.

For more on the best board games, check out our dedicated guide. Or hop into the Wargamer Discord, where we regularly discuss the latest games we're playing.