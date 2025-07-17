This top-tier bluffing board game is royally cheap at Amazon with 30% off

Avalon is one of those board games that every serious tabletop fan should try at least once. The Arthurian spin-off of The Resistance has been around since 2012, and its bluffing mechanics still hold up. If you like simple yet addictive social deduction games, it's not to be missed. Amazon is currently selling the Deluxe Edition of the game for $27.91, 30% off its usual retail price.

In Avalon, five to 10 players belong to one of two teams. The servants of King Arthur win by completing three quests, while the evil allies of Mordred win by foiling three quests. The Evil team can alternatively win by assassinating Merlin or causing too many quest teams to be rejected in a single round.

Each round, the group's appointed leader suggests a team of players to embark on the next quest. Everyone gets a vote on whether they trust this party to go questing on their behalf, and if they don't, the role of leader is passed on, and votes keep happening until a team is put together.

To resolve the quest, everyone on the team puts one of their two quest cards into a pile face down. These can be 'success' or 'failure' cards. If even one 'failure' card is revealed after the submitted pile is shuffled, the quest is a failure.

What follows is a game of tense stealth and subterfuge, where you must narrow down your possible opponents based on their behavior and the results of the quests. Even if the good team does complete three quests, evil still has one last chance to win if their Assassin can correctly guess which player is Merlin. The excellent pacing means Avalon is a nail-biter until the very last moment.

It's important to note that Amazon's original price for Avalon: Deluxe Edition was, admittedly, a bit steep. Many independent board game stores are selling the same product for around $28 to $35. However, $39.99 is the retail price set by the game's publisher, Indie Boards and Cards. The discounted copies come from that same publisher's Amazon page, and they're still the cheapest ones available right now - if only by a few dollars.

This is also, sadly, a deal for US gamers only. Avalon's Deluxe Edition does have a discount on Amazon UK, but it's only 8%.

