The Avatar Legends TTRPG is a huge 65% off in this rare physical Humble Bundle

For me, no work of fiction unites wholesomeness, depth, complexity, and heart like Avatar: The Last Airbender does. So I'll seize any excuse to dive into this world, and Avatar Legends: The Roleplaying Game is a whole new way to wander through this iconic universe. For those who love the show as much as me (too many re-watches to count), just that opportunity alone could set this game among the best tabletop RPGs. But even non Avatar fanatics are fans of a good deal - and this Humble Bundle offers $140 worth of TTRPG goodies for under 50 bucks.

If you're anything like me, you'll probably have done personality quizzes that ask, "Which element are you?" The real-life answer is 'all of them' of course; we're all multifaceted beings. But that's not the point! In the world of play, we need to choose, and I would be water; my favourite Avatar character, of course, is the kind, wise, and powerful Katara.

In Avatar Legends, you also get to choose, becoming a bender of any of the four elements (you can also choose to be a non-bender, but why would you do that?).

Avatar Legends: The Roleplaying Game is one of those TTRPGs that truly captures the heart of its source material: the balance, the compassion, and the growth that make the Avatar universe so special. Designed for all ages, Legends incredibly accessible without dumbing anything down. The rulebook encourages safety, teamwork, and emotional honesty, setting up a foundation where every story feels hopeful and human, even when exploring big conflicts - and what's more human than conflict? I can only hope MTG Avatar The Last Airbender will do as good a job recreating it all.

One of the game's biggest strengths is how it spans five eras, from Kyoshi to Korra, each filled with its own lore, challenges, and tone. Players can explore new events that expand on canon, like the Fall of the Fifth Nation or the Southern Reconstruction Project, which make the world feel both familiar and fresh. The system itself uses simple 2d6 rolls with modifiers, but beneath that light structure lies deep emotional storytelling: every success or failure ripples through character growth and relationships.

The signature Balance mechanic ties everything together. Each hero walks between two opposing principles (like friendship vs survival, forgiveness vs action), and when they lose their balance, it shapes the story in powerful ways. A TTRPG with emotional intelligence - I love it (I told you I was a Katara).

What really stands out is that this is the first time I've ever seen a Humble Bundle exclusively made up of physical items. I'm very curious to see if this is going to be the start of a trend, because it could mean TTRPG fans will see some pretty exciting deals in the future!

Here's everything you get in the Avatar Legends: The Roleplaying Game 20th Anniversary Physical Bundle:

Avatar Legends: The Roleplaying Game Starter Set

Avatar Legends Dice Pack

Cloth map and Pai Sho tile

Deluxe dice bag

GM screen

Journal pack

This bundle is only available until Saturday, November 1, 2025. At just $49 (36.39), this is bundle offers a 65% discount, but once that date passes, there's no telling when we might see another bundle like this.

