Sneaky Baldur’s Gate 3 modder unlocks the level editor for everyone

Baldur’s Gate 3 modding might be about to take another great leap forward, as modder Siegfre has apparently fully unlocked all the features in the official Larian BG3 mod toolkit: including the much-demanded level editor. The ‘BG3 Toolkit unlocked’ mod apparently “unlocks all features and write permissions for the BG3 Toolkit including level editing, save editing, and more”.

The Baldur’s Gate 3 modding scene is vibrant, with mods for extra DnD classes, new DnD races, loads of character customisation options, quality of life improvements, and – for the terminally indecisive – the option to have all the BG3 companions in your party at once. Larian released its official mod toolkit for the DnD game alongside Patch 7 on September 5, making it far easier for modders to create content, but some features were still off limits.

Notably, the mod toolkit didn’t allow level editing, which in turn made it pretty much impossible to write new quests. If the description of Siegfre’s mod is to be believed, those features were present in the Mod Toolkit’s code, just locked down.

We haven’t tested BG3 Toolkit Unlocked, and can’t verify if it works or how easy it is to use. It’s available to download from Nexus Mods. Siegfre’s only previous work listed on the site is “Tamriel Online – Skyrim LAN multiplayer”, a precursor to the now better-known Skyrim Together.

Part of what makes Baldur’s Gate 3 the best CRPG ever is the sheer quantity of bespoke, reactive, branching content: creating new quests or levels to that standard will be no trivial task. But fans who’ve been playing DnD games on PC for a long time will remember the huge number of community-created Never Winter Nights mod campaigns, which suggests this fandom is particularly keen to craft original content.

And the recent, massively successful release of Fallout London shows it’s still possible to create total mod expansions even with the more complicated, detailed 3d worlds in current videogames.

