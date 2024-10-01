Add the heroes of Baldur’s Gate 3 to your tabletop DnD game with new minis

Wizkids is producing official Dungeons and Dragons minis for the popular companion characters from Baldur’s Gate 3, plus plenty of the minor NPCs and monsters that populate the game’s world. The miniature maker is releasing two new products in all: a boxed character set of seven minis, and a booster pack series with 40 different figures available to collect. Both are up for preorder now and will be available in early 2025.

While sadly Minsc, Jaheira, Halsin, and Minthara have all been left out, and there’s no sign of the albino dragonborn Dark Urge, the seven character pack does contain the most popular Baldur’s Gate 3 companions from the game. Shadowheart, Laezel, Gale, Astarion, and Karlach are all here, plus everyone’s favorite skeleton babe, Withers.

Presumably the rest will be found in the booster series, and Minthara, at least, features in preview pictures, alongside DnD monsters like goblins, minotaurs, and intellect devourers. The packaging also shows off the Slayer of Bhaal and Jaheira.

As for pricing, the character pack costs $50 and the blind box boosters are sold in packs of eight that cost $199.92 in total. Each one contains a random assortment of minis, one large and three small or medium.

We predict the character packs in particular will be flying off the shelves. Winning all five big Game of the Year awards, Baldur’s Gate 3 proved more popular than anyone had expected, and RPG fans are totally obsessed with its main cast. Their voice actors have become instant DnD celebrities, appearing on actual play shows and attracting large followings.

Dungeons and Dragons publisher Wizards of the Coast has capitalized on their popularity, sticking (a rather disappointingly bland version of) BG3’s major mindflayer villain on the front cover of the new monster manual, and recently using Astarion and Karlach models to promote its upcoming prettified VTT Project Sigil.

For more DnD content check out our guides to all the DnD classes and DnD races. And in case you somehow haven’t made up your mind yet, you could always give our Baldur’s Gate 3 review a read.