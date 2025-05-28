Devoted Pathfinder fans mod the DnD out of Baldur's Gate 3

A pair of dedicated modders have completely overhauled Baldur's Gate 3, swapping its Dungeons and Dragons rules for those from RPG rival Pathfinder 2e. In a Reddit post from May 25, Instant Mirage explains that the Baldur's Gate 3 mod has taken "300 hours over multiple months" to create, not including the time contributed by their co-modder DPhKraken.

InstantMirage and DPhKraken first shared their work in September 2024, but the monumental size of their task means that the mod has been consistently updated, with the latest update arriving on May 27. The most noticeable change is to the CRPG's action economy. Rather than D&D 5e's single action and bonus action, characters now have Pathfinder's three actions per turn to play with, with details like Multiple Attack Penalty and action-based movement accounted for.

The mod also remade the game's DnD classes, replacing their core rules with Pathfinder's feat-based class system. The Warlock has been swapped with Pathfinder's Witch class, and the Paladin has become the Champion. The modders have even included the Kineticist, one of Pathfinder 2e's newer and more complex classes.

InstantMirage says work on the classes is ongoing, as the Druid, Sorcerer, and Champion still don't have access to the full list of feats they'd have in the tabletop RPG. However, these and the Kineticist, which is apparently "still in the works", should still be playable.

The team has replaced a large number of spells as part of this conversion, with cantrips and ranks one to six currently included. They also note that multiclassing is not yet part of the mod.

As for the game's enemies and NPCs, these have apparently been converted to match the stats of their Pathfinder counterparts. Additional tweaks include the addition of skill actions like Disarm, Demoralize, Feint, and Trip, altered short rests, plus recalculated damage resistances and magic weapon stats.

Baldur's Gate 3's Pathfinder 2e mod is free for everyone to download, though InstantMirage lists ways to donate to both modders, if you so wish, in their original Reddit post.

Have you tried this mod out? Let us know how you found it over in the Wargamer Discord. Or, for more on fifth edition, here's all you need to know about DnD races and this year's DnD release schedule.