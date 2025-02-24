Watch out, Astarion – another vampiric sex symbol is making his way to Baldur’s Gate 3, and he’s even more of a morally grey hot mess than you are. A new modding community, Project Strahd, has announced its plans to adapt the iconic DnD adventure ‘Curse of Strahd’ from the tabletop game and into BG3.

For the narrow slice of the Baldur’s Gate 3 player base that isn’t also into tabletop RPGs, we’ll give a little background. Curse of Strahd is probably the most popular adventure released for tabletop DnD in the last decade. It’s a horror adventure set in the bleak demiplane of Barovia, a gothic realm that is both the domain and the prison of the cursed vampire Strahd von Zarovich.

Strahd is emotionally ruined and morally appalling in ways that put even the BG3 characters to shame, but he’s a tall vampire with excellent fashion sense so of course people fancy him. And in great news for fangbangers everywhere, Project Strahd has confirmed that his mod incarnation will be romanceable – though “it’s not a good idea” to pursue such a reckless course of action.

Project Strahd announced itself to the world on Friday, February 21, launching a subreddit and Discord server. There’s nothing to show of the BG3 mod so far, but there are some interesting FAQs on the Discord that reveal the team’s plans.

The team states that it will publish the mod via Nexus Mods at an as yet unconfirmed date. It will be built using a modified version of BG3’s modding toolkit, likely the one that unlocks full access to the level editor. This is necessary for building a total conversion mod, but does sadly mean that a console release is very unlikely, as it won’t pass certification.

The team states that the written Curse of Strahd module “is intended to function as the bones of a campaign” that leaves space for the DM and the players to fill in the gaps. The Project Strahd mod will flesh those bones out “using community resources and our team’s creativity”, creating an adventure “following the same format and style” as core BG3.

The familiar BG3 companions and your Tav won’t be available in the mod. But there will be four Dark Urge style Origin characters to choose – that is, characters with a customisable DnD class and DnD race selection, but a fixed backstory you can uncover through gameplay – all of them outsiders to Barovia who have somehow been transported into Strahd’s domain of dread.

Massive mod projects are always a huge undertaking, and there’s no guarantee that this project will ever come to fruition – but boy would we like it to. Strahd and the DnD Ravenloft setting are some of the very best parts of the expanded multiverse. Like peanut butter and jelly, the best DnD campaign and the best DnD game just seem like a natural pairing. And as there’s no sign of a Strahd reboot on the tabletop DnD release schedule, we’re prepared to wait for this digital version to get our fix!