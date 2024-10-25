Yes, a Baldur’s Gate 3 fan really gave Shadowheart a vibrator

Shadowheart actor Jennifer English has shared the most surprising gift she’s ever received from a Baldur’s Gate 3 fan – a vibrator. Speaking at an MCM Comic Con and EGX panel, English reveals the gift was given quite recently, in person, “and it had already been opened”.

When asked how she reacted, the Shadowheart actor gave a very high-pitched recreation of the scene. Basically, it went something like this: “oh woooooooooow, thanks?”. Despite all the Baldur’s Gate 3 romances in the videogame, it’s clear the actors weren’t expecting to get quite so intimate in real life.

Motion capture director Aliona Baranova (and English’s significant other) was present at the scene. She indicates that, despite their initial surprise, the couple received the gift quite positively. “They were very sex positive”, Baranova says about the person who gave the gift. “They were really lovely about it, very cool”.

Karlach actor Samantha Béart was also on the panel, and they seemed quite jealous of their colleague. “I just got lube that was about to go out of date”, they add.

Wargamer is at MCM Comic Con and EGX literally right now, so expect more updates from the show floor. For more on games like Baldur’s Gate 3, why not check out how to make your own Dungeons and Dragons character? Here’s everything you need to know about DnD classes and DnD races.