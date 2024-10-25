We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Yes, a Baldur’s Gate 3 fan really gave Shadowheart a vibrator

Voice actor Jennifer English spilled the tea at a MCM Comic Con and EGX panel, explaining how a devoted fan gave her the risqué gift in person.

Baldurs Gate 3's Shadowheart, a black-haired pale-skinned elf woman, scowling in disgust, while a pixelated pink vibrator looms from the left of the screen.
Mollie Russell's Avatar

Published:

Baldur's Gate 3 Dungeons and Dragons 

Shadowheart actor Jennifer English has shared the most surprising gift she’s ever received from a Baldur’s Gate 3 fan – a vibrator. Speaking at an MCM Comic Con and EGX panel, English reveals the gift was given quite recently, in person, “and it had already been opened”.

When asked how she reacted, the Shadowheart actor gave a very high-pitched recreation of the scene. Basically, it went something like this: “oh woooooooooow, thanks?”. Despite all the Baldur’s Gate 3 romances in the videogame, it’s clear the actors weren’t expecting to get quite so intimate in real life.

Motion capture director Aliona Baranova (and English’s significant other) was present at the scene. She indicates that, despite their initial surprise, the couple received the gift quite positively. “They were very sex positive”, Baranova says about the person who gave the gift. “They were really lovely about it, very cool”.

Karlach actor Samantha Béart was also on the panel, and they seemed quite jealous of their colleague. “I just got lube that was about to go out of date”, they add.

Wargamer is at MCM Comic Con and EGX literally right now, so expect more updates from the show floor. For more on games like Baldur’s Gate 3, why not check out how to make your own Dungeons and Dragons character? Here’s everything you need to know about DnD classes and DnD races.

Mollie Russell is Wargamer's resident D&D and guides specialist. She has a degree in Creative Writing and English Literature, and you can also find her writing at Pocket Tactics and in various poetry magazines. She's covered some of the biggest and weirdest releases for Wargamer - including the DnD movie, Frosthaven, and Baldur's Gate 3. Mollie is constantly playing Dungeons and Dragons, but she's still on her quest to try every tabletop RPG she can get her hands on. An avid fan of MTG drafts and horror board games, she will take any opportunity to info-dump about why Blood on the Clocktower is the best social deduction game. (She/Her)