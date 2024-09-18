Baldur’s Gate 3 fans pay Withers actor to rant about modded breasts

Withers, the enigmatic Liche companion who allows you to respec your DnD characters in Baldur’s Gate 3, has absolutely had it with modders giving him heaving great breasts. A member of the r/okbuddybaldur subreddit paid Withers’ voice actor, Stephen Boxer, to record an in-character voice message complaining that “every time thou hast summoned me I have awoken to find a huge set of mammaries upon my chest”.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a vibrant – some might say febrile – modding scene. Nowhere is the ingenuity and lack of decorum in the fanbase more evident than the “Withers big naturals” mod, published in April this year, which gives the wizened undead some very substantial decolletage. While some of the more risque mods to BG3 companion appearances are certainly intended to provide titillation, we don’t think that’s likely in this case.

On July 10, redditor u/WithersBG3 created a post on the r/okbuddybaldur subreddit in character as Withers, complaining about the big naturals mod, and how “when I am looking down at my records performing my duties, these massive milkers get in the way of my vision”.

At time of writing, the top voted response to the post came from redditor u/gracelikeleaves asking “who’s gonna take the hit and ask the VA to read this on Cameo?”

That day came on September 4, when u/heyitsjdot created a post in the same subreddit vowing “if this post gets 5000 upvotes, I’ll buy a Cameo from the voice actor of Withers, using the top comment as the script”.

User u/a-flying-fox responded with a screencap of Withers’ diatribe against the big naturals mod, and sure enough that was the most popular comment.

Good to their word, u/heyitsjdot commissioned the audio from Stephen Boxer and posted it into the subreddit the very next day.

The voice actor even opens with a little in-character meta-commentary: “I have had many requests to read the most extraordinary gobbledigook, but this… takes the biscuit”. Withers’ droll, stentorian tones clash wonderfully with the increasingly farcical pseudonyms for breasts that litter the script.

This is peak internet behaviour. We can only imagine what new, ridiculous things are coming now that modders have unlocked the BG3 level editor: a Baldur’s Gate 3 romance plotline for Withers, perhaps? With or without his big naturals.