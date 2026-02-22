Ever wanted to play TTRPGs with your dog? This game is for you

Just because Tabletop RPGs were invented by humans doesn't mean it's for humans only. Think about how many scientific innovations we have shared with the rest of the animal kingdom. Our pets can enjoy the wonders of suburban comfort, all without paying a cent. It only makes sense to shower our beloved animal companions with the fun of a fantasy RPG.

Barkane: The RPG is (probably) the first-ever pen-and-paper RPG where your dog is the player. Of the D&D classes, dog wizards are truly the most amusing, and it's up to their owners to record their exploits. Because for all of your canine caster's arcane might, they unfortunately lack opposable thumbs. The book comes with walking quests, puzzles and writing prompts to spark those creative fuels.

The core gameplay loop revolves around your Duty Log, where you must record the sights and tasks of your prestigidating pupper. One quest, for example, asks you to "gather spell runes" often around your pet's favorite spaces. All dog puns aside, this is one of the most adorable pen-and-paper RPGs I've seen on Kickstarter. I love that it's a blend of bonding with your pet and encouraging creative writing.

The art style perfectly captures the aesthetic of medieval paintings, giving the book an even more old-timey feel. The writing itself is quite literally written by the authority on dog behavior. Developer West Todd is a CPDT-KSA certified dog trainer, ensuring each quest is as fun as it is productive for pets. Naturally, the rest of the Minneapolis-based team are also pet owners.

These unique ideas are why I adore indie tabletop games. Gamifying walking the dog is such a cute premise, but making a whole RPG around it was even better. Think of the possibilities. Would a theoretical cat-based RPG be the Dark Souls of this genre? For the moment, I'll happily help this dog-based RPG flourish first.

You can back Barkade: The RPG until February 28, 2026.

