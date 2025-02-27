We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Breakout Kickstarter wargame makes Warhammer 40k’s tanks look boring as hell

Dropzone Commander has had sweet tanks in 10mm scale for over a decade - now they’re finally getting blown up as big as Warhammer 40,000.

Battlezone Commander Scourge Tank in 28mm scale - a large black vehicle with two side wings and an asymmetrical turret, with gigeresque bioorganic fluting over its bodywork
Timothy Linward's Avatar

Published:

Battlezone Commander Warhammer 40k 

Since it released in 2012 Dropzone Commander has impressed fans of military sci-fi with its gorgeous 10mm scale infantry, tanks, mechs, and dropships. Publisher TTCombat is now raising funds to embiggen those miniscule minis until they’re the same scale as Warhammer 40,000, and is launching two new wargames to use them in, Striketeam Commander and Battlezone Commander.

Even better, the team plans to produce all the core infantry kits for the range from high impact polystyrene, the same material Games Workshop uses for its Warhammer 40k models. The firm already makes plastic sprues for its other games (including Dropzone Commander).

Battlezone Commander elite trooper in heavy armor

And it hopes to “convert planned resin releases into plastic sets too, complete with all the variants and options available on a densely populated sprue”. We hope that will include the tank kits, because they’re just plain neat – don’t get us wrong, the best Warhammer 40k tanks slap too, but some of these sculpts stand out as vehicles we really want to paint and play with.

Striketeam Commander features “close-quarters interior based combat” similar to boarding actions in 40k or Zone Mortalis in Horus Heresy, while Battlezone Commander is a bigger, army-scale game. Starter sets, faction packs, and add-ons are available for each game via a Kickstarter campaign, which will run until 12 noon PT / 3pm EST / 8pm GMT on March 14.

YouTube Thumbnail

The deals are pretty compelling here: the two-player starter set for Battlezone Commander costs $82 (£65), and contains 50 infantry models, which holds up pretty well against the Warhammer 40k starter sets. The vehicles, which are currently set to be released as resin kits, cost from $32 (£25) to $44 (£35). You should factor in shipping costs to your mental maths, of course.

Battlezone Commander Shaltari hovertank, an angular vehicle with a bladelike turret and a very low profile

Costs aside, the vehicles are dope. We’re particularly fond of the gnarly bio-organic Scourge vehicles, and the esoteric Shaltari hovercraft. It’s pretty unusual for a new scifi wargame to launch with six factions that each have a main battle tank and a transport vehicle, but that’s the benefit of adapting miniatures from an existing wargame in another scale.

Battlezone Commander UCM tank, a low, flat bodied tank with a laser turret on a mechanical arm

We’re keen to try out the game in its own right, but we can’t help but eye up the possibilities for using these models as proxies in our Warhammer 40k factions.

Editor Alex is keen on getting some UCM Bear APCs to serve as Astra Militarum Chimaeras, and I can see a lot of potential in the Scourge Eviscerators as Chaos Space Marine Obliterators. There’s nothing really suitable for the Space Marine chapters, but it’s not like they’re lacking for models…

Now is a great time for new sci-fi wargames with proper plastic miniatures it seems. We’ve just gotten our hands on some resin prototype minis for Zeo Genesis, a mech skirmish game designed by Warhammer 40k veteran Andy Chambers, which is set to launch with a completely plastic range – you can learn more about it in this article.

Our newest full time staff writer, Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. You'll often find him delving through Games Workshop's financial reports for gaming news, combing the indie wargaming scene for cool new titles, or listening to yet more Warhammer 40k books for deep 40k lore. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by Strange Attractor Press when it finally emerges from the warp. His controversial gaming opinion is that the Age of Sigmar double turn is objectively bad - it gives a single die roll too much influence over the game state. (He/Him)