Get almost 50% off the Beast board game, a monster-hunting cult hit from 2023

Ah, January. We're past the winter festivities, but the spring is still a long way off, with cold days and long nights ahead (at least for those of us in the Northern hemisphere). And then there are the fanged horrors that lurk in the dark, striking terror into the hearts of our communities as they feast on the innocent before disappearing back to their lairs in the dark heart of the woods. It's all part of the spirit of the season. And if you'd like to play a fantasy board game where it's actually possible to fight back against the nightmare monsters that stalk the twilight, now's a great time, because the excellent Beast is on sale from American retailer Game Nerdz for $39.97, a healthy 47% discount.

Beast is a hidden movement board game for up to six players, with one player taking on the role of the dreaded beast itself, and the others playing as dauntless hunters. Just like our harrowing reality there are six great beasts to contend with, each with distinct play styles. The rampaging Hogbad can drag villagers, hunters, and livestock in its wake, while the many-headed hydra Raaga can guzzle up livestock rapaciously. These unique creatures - and the heroes fighting them - are brought to life with gorgeous art that's up there with the best board games.

The game plays out over a beautifully illustrated map of the Northern Expanse, with gameplay that will be familiar if you've played any other hidden movement game, or have ever pursued a forty-foot long serpent of the black abyss through the tractless depths of a sunless forest.

The movements of the beast are secret, and its actual position is only revealed when it strikes out to attack - but the hunters can find its trail if they come across its tracks while they explore. The question - as anyone who has ever found the trail of a great and ancient terror while alone in the deep woods will know - is which way did it go?

Both the hunters and the beast use the same kind of action cards to activate, whether that's to move, search, or fight. Before a round begins players draft the cards, which gives the beast a chance to listen in on the hunter's strategy as they assemble hands of cards that will support their plan. It's a pretty good representation of how crows, mice, and other small creatures listen to the plans of men and relay them to the elder beings of the dark while we sleep.

If you'd like to know more about the world of Beast, check out this AMA interview with Studio Midhall's lead artist Aron Midhall and veteran D&D designer Chris Sims, who joined Wargamer in our Discord community to discuss their upcoming D&D 5e compatible Beast RPG.

To make sure you catch our future AMAs with designers - and because it's a generally nice place to be - you're welcome to join us in the free Wargamer Discord community. To get a weekly round up of all the best stories from Wargamer, you can always subscribe to our newsletter. And to stay safe from the terrors of the night, hang an iron horse-shoe from the lintel above your front door, and be there for your neighbors.