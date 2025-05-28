Beloved haunted house board game has its price slashed by 40% at Amazon

Betrayal at House on the Hill, a Scooby-Doo-esque board game that lets you murder your buddies in a haunted house, has a killer discount on Amazon right now. The tabletop title's third edition is 40% cheaper for a limited time, with its price dropping from $55.99 to $33.60.

Betrayal at House on the Hill has been a staple of board games since 2004. Its core concept is simple, but it quickly spirals out of control. Players start the game as a ragtag group of teens exploring a modular haunted house. As new room tiles are laid, the gang will collect items, encounter creepy events, and discover 'omens'.

The more omens they collect, the more likely it is that 'The Haunt' will begin. This supernatural event selects someone from the team to turn traitor. From this point on, Betrayal is a competitive game, where the two opposing sides have secret objectives that throw them into conflict. Only one thing is certain: not everyone will make it out of the house alive.

Betrayal at House on the Hill offers a variety of possible Haunt scenarios, ranging from dark to hilariously wacky. The chaos is upped further by the game's balance – or lack thereof, we should say.

The layout of the house, combined with the specifics of the Haunt, can often tip the odds in one team's favor. Plus, with dice rolls deciding the result of attacks and other activities, the state of the game can change at the drop of a hat.

Lovers of strategy board games may lament the swing-y nature of Betrayal, but the pandemonium is part of its thematic, Scooby-Doo-like charm. Plus, the game's third edition made several tweaks to address the bigger balance issues.

We still believe Betrayal is one of the best board games to bring to game night, and this recent edition is its strongest iteration yet. You can find out more in our full Betrayal at House on the Hill 3rd edition review. Or, if you'd like to hear more tabletop recommendations, we can tell you about all our favorite games in the Wargamer Discord.