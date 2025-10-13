Win over $300 worth of spooky Warhammer and RPGs in our Halloween competitions!

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Wargamer Halloween Discord competition - publisher sales images for Warcry Pyre and Flood, The Walking Dead TTRPG, Pirate Borg, Arkham Horror TTRPG, and DnD Phandelver and Below, overlaid on GW artwork from Warcry Pyre and Flood.
Rejoice, my friends, for Halloween is finally upon us! The nights grow dark and cold, the shadows lengthen, a wolf howls in the far distance… and two brand new competitions go live in the free Wargamer Discord community! Two challenges await you: a chilling mini painting contest, and a test of your TTRPG monster making creativity - with a scarily good prize for the winner of each.

First, our mini painting competition! We want you to paint and share a miniature that'll truly terrify us. As ever, it doesn't have to be a Warhammer 40k or Age of Sigmar model; just a single character mini from any range. Of course, the model itself being scary will help (that Necromunda mutant Tyranid comes to mind) but the real points will be for your paint job bringing the model to even more spine shivering, hellish life.

The painter of the mini with the most bone jangling nastiness will win $169 worth of Warhammer, namely:

  1. A Warhammer Warcry: Pyre and Flood boxset, featuring eight special edition ghosties for the Nighthaunt Age of Sigmar army, as well as ten blade-spinning Lumineth Realm-lords. GW sent us this for review (thanks GW!) but we didn't get to it in time - so our loss is your gain!

Wargamer Halloween Discord competition - Games Workshop images of the Nighthaunt minis and box for Warcry Pyre and Flood.

2. The Soulblight Gravelords miniature Ivya Volga - painted by our editor, live in Discord, in the colors of your choice.

Wargamer Halloween Discord competition - Games Workshop image of Ivya Volga miniature, overlaid with a Wargamer photo of the unpainted model, primed white

You'll find the full competition details, and how to submit your entries, in the Discord. If you're not a member yet, what are you waiting for? Hit the button below to get involved - and check out our full guide to painting miniatures if you need some tips.

And now, for our tabletop roleplayers, a subtler challenge: we want you to design a new, original DnD monster that'll strike terror into adventurers' hearts.

To enter, you'll have to give us your monster's full stat block and a written lore description explaining not just how they're scary in game, but why everyone at the table should get the collywobbles just thinking about them.

Wargamer Halloween Discord competition - publisher sales images for Pirate Borg, Arkham Horror TTRPG, and DnD Phandelver and Below, overlaid on GW artwork from Warcry Pyre and Flood.

Artwork is not compulsory, but a signed and dated original drawing will certainly add some color to help your creature give us (as the brits say) the willies. AI generated art, words, or anything else, is not allowed, as the Wargamer Discord is a No Clanker Zone.

The creator of the most horrifying being will win a fabulous bundle of horror RPG goodies worth over $170 (£140), including:

  • Pirate Borg core rulebook - Deadly, piratical adventure TTRPG set in a corrupted Dark Caribbean full of undead creatures and fell magick.
  • The Walking Dead Roleplaying starter set - The official TTRPG companion to the biggest zombie TV show ever.
  • Arkham Horror Roleplaying Game starter set - An excellent starter set for a solid TTRPG in H.P. Lovecraft's eldritch New England.
  • DnD: Phandelver and Below campaign book - A classic D&D adventure, reimagined to delve into some of Faerûn's under-est, darkest, most monster-ridden corners.

If that one tickles your fancy, and gets your Dungeon Master brain whirring with ideas for detestable critters, you know what to do: join our Discord adventuring party, for free, right now!

