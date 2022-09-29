Best Black Friday board game deals 2022

Frugal gamers will no doubt be keen to ensure that they don’t miss the best Black Friday board game deals this year. If that sounds like you, you should bookmark this page because we’re going to be updating it as and when the board game deals start coming in.

Face it: tabletop gaming ain’t a cheap hobby. Sometimes you can save cash by nabbing some free wargame rules, or using free character creators and character sheets in your Dungeons and Dragons campaign – but buying the best board games, miniatures, or trading card games can cost a bundle. That’s why Black Friday is such a good time for our community.

Maybe you dream of a big-box miniatures spectacular like Gloomhaven, whose lofty price tag has for too long lingered just out of your reach; maybe your sharp competitive acumen is itching to try a new strategy board game; perhaps your collection of historical board games currently leaves a crucial era shockingly unrepresented; or it could be that you just need a simple yet sublime kids’ board game to entertain your family’s young brains – and give yours a rest. Whatever it is you’re after, this Black Friday could finally give you an opportunity to get it.

When is Black Friday 2022?

This year, Black Friday will take place on November 25, meaning that Cyber Monday will then take place on November 28. Of course, for a lot of retailers, all of November is ‘Black Friday month’ and so our deal hunting squad will be set loose from the start of the month, making sure they find anything that might appeal to our readers.

How to get the best Black Friday deals

