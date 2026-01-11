Blades in the Dark is getting a groovy 1960s-themed expansion

Blades in the Dark is about to get a whole lot brighter as the Swinging Sixties comes knocking on Doskvol, but there's still grime abound

Blades in the Dark - Blades '68 expansion featuring 1960s inspired artwork
Blades in the Dark 

Blades in the Dark remains one of the most compelling tabletop games for players who love to slink around in the shadows. Instead of noble adventurers, Blades pits players against the grim city of Doskvol. If you think Victorian England was a smog-filled nightmare, then Doskvol makes it look like a tropical island getaway. However, even time passes for shadows, and as the year 968 AC begins, so too does your next scheme.

Blades '68 is an upcoming expansion for Blades in the Dark that jumps 100 years into the future. A revolution of electroplasmic fusion has brought technology to the once-backwater city of Duskvol.  Despite the shining brights of the so-called Bluetime era, however, the shadows remain, looking for a chance to upend the status quo. Blades '68 turns one of the best horror tabletop RPGs into a certified period piece thriller.

Despite how different it looks and feels from Blades in the Dark, Blades '68 has a vicelike grip on its spirit. Even as technology changes the very fabric of Duskvol, human greed and desperation remains hauntingly present. This extends to the updated lore and classes for the modern age.

Are you a Revolutionary, agitating the powers that be with incendiary words and the much more incendiary molotov cocktails? Or are you a Hull, a criminal's psychic soul trapped in a cold metal body as punishment for your sins? Outside of classes, the politics of Duskvol have also changed, as consumerism and science rule the roost.

With over 450 pages courtesy of game designer Tim Denee, Blades '68 is the kind of wacky expansion that makes me so passionate for tabletop. You would think the grimdark setting of Duskvol couldn't be spiced up any further, but going for the  sleazy lights of 1960s culture was an inspired choice. It's an absolute flood of flavor, and a brilliant showcase of how established games can evolve.

The Backerkit Campaign for Blades '68 launches on February 9, 2026.

