In this week's Warhammer preview, the High Elf Blood Bowl team looks fierce in shorts

Warhammer celebrates reading and roughhousing in this week's preorder, but we'll pay homage to the roughhousers first. Blood Bowl is one of the most beloved spin-off games in the Warhammer franchise. A hilariously violent twist on the already melodramatic sport of football, you'd often seen bulky orkz and humans out on the field. However, some elegance is arriving in the form of a high elf team.

The Caledor Dragons are the official team of Ulthuan, the ancestral home of elvenkind. The Caledor Dragons bring elegance to the unwashed masses of Blood Bowl,. much like their Aeldari counterparts do in the grimdark galaxy of Warhammer 40k 11th Edition. As with any Blood Bowl team, they also come with their own source zine, alongside a themed pitch, dugout and dice set.

Here's the Caledor Dragons lineup coming up for preorder:

6x High Elf Linemen

2x White Lion (Blitzers)

2x Dragon Princes (Blitzers/Runners)

2x Phoenix Warriors (Throwers)

2x Dragonling Balls

2x Shimmering Stone Balls

In sharp (or perhaps blunt) contrast to the High Elves are the Ogre Team. In lieu of High Elf elegance, Ogres are musclebound bulldozers, just as they are when fielded as part of Age of Sigmar armies. The new Ogre set comes with parts for an Ogre Blocker and an Ogre Runt Punter, plus a Gnoblar Lineman.

Outside of miniatures, the Black Library Celebration 2026 begins preorders for dozens of novels next week. The Warhammer books are quite the diverse range of genres. They range from somber epics like the Horus Heresy to hilarious dark comedies like The Infinite and the Divine.

Still, for those who want a "quickstart" into Warhammer reading, Games Workshop has the Black Library Celebration 2026 Anthology book, available for free in stores (while stocks last) and on the official Black Library app. Here's the full list of books coming up for preorder next week.

Horus Rising (Standard and Premium Edition)

Ghazghkull Thraka: Warlord of Warlords (Standard and Special Edition)

Chem Dog

Grombrindal: The Legend of the White Dwarf

The Infinite and the Divine - Illustrated and Annotated Edition

Faith & Fire (Anniversary Edition)

The Green Tide

Deathwatch

Grudge Bearer

Black Library Celebration 2026 (Anthology)

Archmagos (French and German)

Siege of Terra: Omnibus IV (French and German)

The Blood Bowl miniatures and Black Library releases will be up for preorder on March 14, 2026. Until then, play some pick-up games of Blood Bowl with the folks over at the Wargamer Discord.