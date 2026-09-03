Board game maker Steamforged says government closure warning is a false alarm

Steamforged Games is behind on its paperwork. That's the message from the company itself, after a notice from Companies House - the UK register of incorporated companies - began to circulate in online board game communities on Wednesday, stating that the Manchester-based firm is on track to be dissolved as a legal entity. According to Steamforged there's nothing to worry about, and this is a "routine notice Companies House issues when a filing is overdue".

The gazette notice was issued on Tuesday September 1, and states that "unless cause is shown to the contrary" Steamforged will be "struck off the register and dissolved not less than 2 months from the date shown above". Alarming stuff.

But from what we (non legal experts) here at Wargamer can glean, this kind of notice can be triggered easily enough when a company is late in submitting its annual reports or other due documents. It's also remedied just as easily, provided the firm submits the appropriate paperwork.

Steamforged posted a statement on its Facebook page on Thursday morning, saying "our filing was delayed as a result of the company restructuring work we announced earlier this year and is now being resolved", adding "all business activities are continuing as normal" and "we're sorry for any concern it's caused".

The restructuring that Steamforged refers to came to light in June, when the studio acknowledged it had made a number of redundancies, principally on the teams working on board games and crowdfunding campaigns. The studio reported rocketing demand for its miniature wargame Warmachine, and that it was pivoting its operations to make that "a core focus for the company".

Warmachine certainly seems to be vibrant - I covered Steamforged's big summer Warmachine preview on Tuesday, and the studio revealed four packed months of releases. However, the pivot away from board games has left some crowdfunding campaign backers doubtful that they will ever receive the products they've paid for.

Steamforged has not posted updates to the campaign pages for Hearts of Iron IV, Euthia: Cruel Frost, Horizon Forbidden West, and Monster Hunter World: Iceborne since the end of July. Several of these updates stated that Steamforged was still negotiating with a partner how pledges would be delivered in the USA, and hoped to provide an update soon. If I receive a statement from Steamforged on the matter, I'll update you here.