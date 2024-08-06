Get Dune Imperium, Root, and more in $18 board game bundle

If you’ve felt the hairs on the back of your neck standing up at any point in the last 48 hours, it was probably your board game senses tingling. Humble Bundle has launched a dedicated board game bundle that gets you $166 (£130) worth of board games for just $18 (£13.93) and includes popular titles like Dune Imperium, Wingspan, and Root.

Of course, we should clarify that, like nearly every Humble Bundle, this is a strictly digital collection of games. Still, the best board games are often just as fun when played on a PC as they are in person – and you also can’t play physical board games with friends on the other side of the world. These are some pretty excellent choices too – Dune Imperium, for example, sits at the top of our best Dune board games list and even has a spot in the list of the best space board games.

It’s not just Dune Imperium though – everything included in the bundle is worth playing. Discounting the additional coupons it includes, you’re paying just $1.63 for each item in this bundle, be that a standalone game or an expansion. Here’s a look at everything you get in the Board Game Night Humble Bundle:

Dune Imperium

Quilts and Cats of Calico

Terraforming Mars

Terraforming Mars: Prelude (expansion)

Terraforming Mars: Hellas & Elysium (expansion)

Everdell

Wingspan

Munchkin Digital

Root

Scythe: Digital Edition

Sagrada

50% off Munkin Digital: The Unnatural Axe

50% off Root: The Riverfolk Expansion

If you’re thinking of getting it, don’t waste too much time – this bundle is only available until Friday, August 23, 2024. It could be a long time before these games receive as much of a substantial discount.

For those who don’t know, each Humble Bundle helps raise money for charity – in this particular case, it’s the World Wildlife Fund. It’s one of the world’s largest conservation organizations and in its own words “[seeks to] build a future in which humans live in harmony with nature.”

For more recommendations, read our lists of the best classic board games and the best board games for adults. I’m sure we can introduce you to a new favorite.