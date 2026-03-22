Board game version of legendary WW2 RTS is about to get new crowdfunding campaign

The folks at Bad Crow Games are launching another crowdfunding campaign for their top-tier WW2 strategy game: Company of Heroes, alongside a brand new expansion. An adaptation of the renowned real-time strategy (RTS) video game series of the same name, Company of Heroes is a well-executed, tactile gaming experience that skillfully captures the tense cut and thrust of WW2 battles.

Launching on March 24, the new Company of Heroes crowdfunder offers opportunities to get your hands on the base game as well as the Desert Warfare Expansion. In addition, if you follow the campaign before it launches and then pledge, you'll get the Africa Air Support Pack, which includes a pair of aircraft to complement your Desert Warfare games.

As you might expect, the Desert Warfare Expansion emphasizes the North African theatre of WW2, known for its gruelling tank battles and deeply inhospitable conditions. That said, those looking to have a more conventional game set in the battlefields of mainland Europe will have plenty to enjoy in the base game.

Much like its RTS counterpart, the Company of Heroes board game places an emphasis on unit management, resource management, and battles for key control points. Any RTS fan will tell you that much of the joy of a game comes from racing down the tech tree and unlocking the toughest units in your faction's arsenal. The Company of Heroes board game upholds this grand tradition wonderfully.

Unlike many of the best board games, Company of Heroes does not reinvent the wheel. However, it provides a slick experience and offers plenty of expansion packs should you wish to dive deeper.

Bad Crow Games is also the force behind Avatar: Journey of Aang, a cooperative board game set in the beloved fantasy world of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

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