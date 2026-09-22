Roguelike city-builder sensation Against the Storm reveals board game adaptation

Indie city-building roguelike Against the Storm is getting a board game. Developer Eremite Games has teamed up with the guys at Mindclash Games to create a co-op eurogame style strategy board game, which promises "deep strategic gameplay" and "high replayability".

In case you clicked but haven't heard of it, Against the Storm is a highly randomized city-builder roguelike, where you build temporary settlements in a fantastical post-apocalyptic world beset by Blight Storms and regularly reclaimed by the wilderness. Our sister site, PCGamesN called it "a near perfect Roguelike strategy game" - high praise indeed!

This will be a cooperative board game for 1-4 players and a press release says it has a mixture of "worker placement, resource management, city-building, exploration, and adventure". A heady concoction, indeed! Just like the video game it's based on, there will be "variable setups with highly randomized resources and a deep economic system that rewards adaptability and long-term planning".

You can also play the game with standalone sessions or as a longer campaign, with the end goal of stopping the storms altogether.

Apparently, Mindclash Games - makers of Trickerion and Anachrony - reached out to Hooded Horse to set up a partnership two years ago. This was because CEO Viktor Péter got hooked by the game and realized Against the Storm - with its deep and complex systems, great sense of progression, and dark but charming atmosphere - had a lot in common with the types of games Mindclash likes to make.

Meanwhile, Eremite calls Mindclash a group of "likeminded creators who prioritize gameplay and respect their community", and in what is really quite a sweet video promoting their partnership, the team's developers say nice things about each other.

In this video, Eremite founder Łukasz Korzanowski praises the board game developer's titles, like Voidfall. Despite being a 'deep, thinky game', Lukasz says that its clever use of iconography meant he rarely had to pick up the manual after reading and understanding it the first time.

"It opened my mind to how frictionless you can make the gameplay with some smart ideas," he says.

According to Eremite, Mindclash "has all the creative freedom it deserves" in creating the game but the finished title will stay true to the world Against the Storm players "know and love".

The game's not coming to crowdfunding until the middle of next year, May 2027, though it does already have a Gamefound where updates shall be posted.

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