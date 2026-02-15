Almighty is a deliberately goofy god board game of screwball divine antics

Almighty is an upcoming board game due to be published by Keen Bean Studios (who previously worked on titles like Power Vacuum and Roll Camera!). It advertises itself as "the godliest god game", but despite this thunderously formidable sounding subheading, it's clear that Almighty doesn't take itself too seriously. From the little bean folk that inhabit its art, to the mirthful miracles that you'll be unleashing, this is a game that's more about comedic capers than fire and brimstone.

In Almighty, every player chooses a different deity to control. Each of these gods employs an asymmetric play style and earns points in very different ways. From the god of love who pairs up mortals and then breaks their hearts, to the god of the dead who has power over anyone who's ended up in the underworld.

You'll be wielding your almighty powers to affect mortals living in one of four different lands. Blessing, cursing, and smiting them as you see fit. Actions that cause mortals to believe in you gain you glory, this game's version of victory points, and whoever ends the game as the most glorious god is declared the winner.

You can play Almighty either competitively or cooperatively, working with or against the other players in your pantheon. In the event that you play as a team, or you try out the single player mode, you face off against the concept of mortal free will, which functions like a player in its own right, following actions dictated by a deck of cards.

Almighty is crowdfunding right now on Kickstarter. The game is available for $59 (£44), or you can buy a print and play version for $5 (£4).

