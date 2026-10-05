Amazon Prime Day has come early for board game fans - here are the best discounts

Another set of Amazon Prime deals have appeared, and there's plenty of good eating for tabletop fans. Wargamer loves board games, but we might love bargains just as much. So, to save you a bit of scrolling time, I've compiled Amazon's best deals.

Prime's Big Deal Day runs until October 7, so I'll check back in regularly to add fresh discounts. If you need more shopping recommendations, be sure to check out our guide to this year's best board games, too. For now, let's get into it:

The usual suspects

Some games are always on sale when these deal days roll around. They're the iconic gateway games that showcase how far this has come and what it can do. Take Catan, for example. It's the game that really got our hobby's engines revving. It's still worth trying if you're yet to check it out, and it's currently 40% off.

Also 40% off is the tactile drafting game Azul. This is a game I genuinely play at least once a week. It's gorgeous, it's strategic, and it's accessible for players of all experience levels.

Splendor, another must-have for beginner gamers, has a similar 40% discount. You play as a merchant collecting gems by peddling wares (or, in gameplay terms, upgrading your card selection). It's snappy, simple, and pretty damn addictive, despite its age.

The hidden gems

Spirit Island is loved for its nuanced theme and innovative co-op mechanics. You play as elemental spirits protecting an island from human colonizers. It's a spectacular area majority game, and - crucially - it's going out of print soon, as the license to print the game is changing hands. Amazon is selling it for 31% - get it before it's gone.

Dead of Winter is a thematic co-op game from the 2010s that asks you to survive both a brutal winter and a zombie apocalypse. To make matters worse, there might be a traitor in your midst, working to sabotage you and win alone through their secret objectives. Tense and thematic, I recently listed this as one of my favorite games to go back and replay, so I think a 32% discount is pretty darn reasonable.

Unfathomable reskins the iconic Battlestar Galactica board game, giving it a gorgeous art upgrade and a new Lovecraftian theme. It's still the same nail-biting game of hidden traitors, only this time you're trying to protect a sea vessel from invading eldritch beings. The chonky price on this often puts people off, but a 28% discount can help with that.

The greatest of the latest

Harmonies is a visually stunning game of drafting and laying tiles to create beautiful habitats for local wildlife. Released in 2024, it's quickly become one of my favorite games. It's a soothing, puzzle-like game that makes for a great way to wind down after a long day. It's also 38% off right now.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Trick-Taking Game has a mouthful of a title. It's a game that takes longer to describe than it does to actually play. This campaign-based, co-op trick-taking game plays fast, and it offers a series of enthralling challenges. Can you get Frodo and the Ring to Mordor, or at least to the end of the first book, by clearing everyone's hand of cards? There's only a 17% discount on this one, but it's worth buying even at full price.

Formaggio, a standalone sequel to the much-loved Fromage, is currently 15% off. Given how new this game is, that's probably the best price you're going to find. This economic strategy game turns you into an artisanal cheesemaker, competing to be Italy's greatest of all time. Mechanically, it's a unique, simultaneous worker placement game where you take actions from a spinning rondel.

I've not played Toy Battle yet (we have pretty limited access in the UK), but everyone across the pond tells me it's unmissable. This is a quick head-to-head game of war. Rather than the usual historical theme, though, you're pitting childhood toys against each other. Wacky, dynamic, and unforgettable, this is one I'm hoping to grab for myself. Given its hotness, a 23% discount is pretty great.

Cozy Stickerville is one of the best family games I've played in recent years. It's the most Stardew Valley a board game has ever been, and that includes the official Stardew Valley board game. You'll work together to build the quaint rural town of your dreams by reading story cards and adding stickers to a board. The end result is a totally unique town and some great stories to tell. It's currently 19% off at Amazon.

Want even more board game recommendations? Keep an eye on the chat in our Wargamer Discord.