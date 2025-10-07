Some of my favorite board games are a steal in Amazon Prime's Big Deals Day sale

It's that time of year again - Amazon is hosting a Big Deals Day for its Prime users, and there are heaps of discounted board games available. The pickings are particularly sweet this year, as many of my personal favorites are on sale. From classics to modern-day must-haves, here are the board games to watch in 2025's Amazon Prime Big Deals Day.

Azul

One of my ultimate comfort games, Azul, is currently 23% off. This is a tactile, cozy drafting game where you compete to craft the most beautiful mosaic. It's simple, yet beneath the surface, there is enough strategy to engage gamers of all skill levels. That balance of approachability and depth is downright elegant.

Pick this one up if:

You need a gateway game for new players You play board games to relax



You want to make date nights more competitive

So Clover!

Every time Amazon has a board games sale, So Clover! seems to be on sale. And every time, I'll recommend you buy it. This is a word game that's so delightful and easygoing that you'll forget you're playing a game at all. Everyone's clover board combines a random combo, and the challenge is to find a word that'll help other players guess which phrases go together.

Games can be silly or strategic, but they're intensely moreish. With a 39% discount, this isn't one to miss.

Pick this one up if:

You have lots of friends who don't play board games

You need a new warm-up board game

You love party board games

Dominion Big Box

Dominion is considered the first-ever deck-building board game, where you gradually grab cards for a deck that grows stronger as you play with it. In my opinion, few deck-builders have ever topped Dominion, and it remains one of the best of the genre. It's a great middle ground between quick and easy party games and the heavy strategy board games those in our hobby love so much. The Big Box, currently on sale with 29% off, adds all of Dominion's expansions, as well as additional base cards for large player groups. What a bargain!

Pick this one up if:

You haven't played many classic board games

You want a replayable 'forever' game

You'd like to try Dominion's expansions

Mansions of Madness

Mansions of Madness is a seriously hefty game, and it comes with a price tag to match. That means a 38% discount is a great opportunity to grab it, as the spooky mysteries within are an excellent time. This is a narrative-heavy Lovecraftian game that's driven by an app. You'll explore various locations, uncovering puzzles, clues, and eldritch monsters as you go. It's immersive and tense - perfect for a Halloween night in.

Pick this one up if:

You love narrative board games

You enjoy mysteries

You're a horror fan

7 Wonders

7 Wonders is a game that's tough to get tired of, and it's currently 40% off. It's a card-drafting game where you pass picks around the table. These cards are added to your personal player board, where they create resources and structures to fuel your own grand, ancient civilization. Build wonders, develop your city's science and economy, and try to out-do the military might of your neighbors, and you'll net a satisfying, strategic victory.

Pick this one up if:

You enjoy mid-weight strategy games

You love planning

You're pretty competitive

For more deals, join us in the Wargamer Discord, where we regularly share sale stories. Or, for recommendations, check out our guides to new board games and the best board games of all time.