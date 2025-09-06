An iconic post-apocalyptic TTRPG just got a new edition after nine years!

Lumpley Games just announced a Kickstarter for the 3rd edition of Apocalypse World. Nearly a decade has passed since the 2nd Edition of Apocalypse World launched, so it's easy for casual passerby to think that was it for the TTRPG. Avid players of the game, however, have felt the devs were cooking a 3rd edition already.

When you're one of the best tabletop RPGs set in the apocalypse, regular updates are bound to happen. In 2021, Lumpley Games published Apocalypse World: Burned Over, a "hackbook" that acts as a supplement for 2nd Edition. It redesigns the game by modifying 2e rules and content to make it more suitable for a wider audience. Most notably, the hackbook takes out the controversial "sex moves" present in the game.

I say notably because the official post about Burned Over points it out directly. The developers have always been open about the many changes they want for Apocalypse World. Burned Over was ostensibly the game they would have made in the current climate.

The community's response to Burned Over has largely been positive, so it comes as no surprise it got the Silksong treatment. Rather than being bonus content, the creators upgraded Burned Over to full edition status. While not much more is known, the fact that it's subtitled "Burned Over" could hint at what to expect.

Personally, I'm excited to see how much change will come with a whole new edition. For example, while Dungeons and Dragons has always been popular, certain editions have inspired dedicated fandoms, such as 3.5. The same could come true for Apocalypse World: Burned Over, making it the definitive way to play.

Still, for the folks who still love the edgier roots of the classic TTRPG, the 1st and 2nd editions aren't going anywhere.

