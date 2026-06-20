This Arthurian board game crowdfunder may scratch my Kingdom Come Deliverance itch

While there are plenty of crowdfunders out there, the iconic world of Arthurian myth rarely seems to receive attention from today's roster of intrepid board game crafters. Siege Perilous, from publisher Play to Z and developer Crowbar Creative, promises to solve this problem with an imminent crowdfunding campaign.

Siege Perilous' crowdfunding campaign is set to begin on June 23. Following the tradition of the Arthurian quest, one to four players will venture out across a dozen kingdoms drawn from myth in an effort to win the famed seat known as the Siege Perilous. Translated from archaic English, this literally means 'the dangerous seat' and is held by the knight destined to find the holy grail, so it's a pretty big deal.

To do this, you'll venture about in an open world setting full of interactable locations. Encounters, treasures, and events will all make themselves known as you explore the world of Siege Perilous. Churches will enhance your virtue, training towers will allow you to hone your skills, and markets will give you ample opportunity to purchase vital new equipment. You can even venture across the sea on a foreign campaign and participate in the more historical elements of the Arthurian myth, reminiscent of the beloved Middle Ages RPG series, Kingdom Come: Deliverance.

The art style is gorgeous, featuring beautiful homages to the Gothic medieval tapestry style. The game features over 200 original paintings from artist Jay Johnstone. As the campaign itself puts it: "every element of the game - every character you meet, treasure you claim, weapon, follower, mount or animal companion you acquire - has been hand-painted using traditional mediaeval techniques, pigments, and gold leaf."

Siege Perilous also promises "Euro-style" worker placement mechanics. While we don't yet know exactly what this will entail, the addition of more modern mechanics to the old adventure game formula shows that the title is willing to draw inspiration from some of the best board games of the modern era.

Thinking of checking our Siege Perilous for yourself? Let us know your thoughts at the Wargamer Discord.