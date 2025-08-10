These three Asian inspired tabletop RPGs and board games get it RIGHT

Asian-inspired TTRPGs have a rocky history for me. As an Asian, I've had to deal with the fact that most Western developers assume Asia is nothing more than the East, hence the propensity for ninjas, samurai, and other "honorable" clichés. Fortunately, the modern era has amazing games inspired by Asia, helped along by consultants and authors from that very continent.

With the rise of independent talents in the tabletop scene, plus the prevalence of diverse voices, I can't hope to catch every Asian-inspired TTRPG out there. So for now, let me gush about three of the best tabletop RPGs inspired by Asia, the ones that hit me right in my heart (and hitpoints).

Gubat Banwa

Naturally, I gotta represent my people, and what better way to do so than with my favorite SEA RPG, Gubat Banwa. Written by a team of incredible Southeast Asian talents (some of whom I've interviewed in my Gubat Banwa feature, wink-wink), this love letter to the region perfectly captures the importance of diversity in the tabletop space.

Gubat Banwa was the first time I got to see aspects of my culture on the tabletop. The passion for Southeast Asian martial arts shines in the badass and crunchy combat system. The authentic richness of the lore is taken straight from oral and written histories, then sculpted into Ghibli-esque fantasy. If you want a totally fresh experience for your next TTRPG, I can't recommend Gubat Banwa enough.

Pathfinder 2e: Impossible Lands

In 2011, Paizo released the Dragon Empires Gazetteer, a sourcebook for Tian Xia, the eastern continent of the Pathfinder setting. One glance at the description immediately ticks off tropes like honor, samurai, ninja, jade, and tea in a single paragraph. Whether the authors meant well didn't matter: it was more of the same Orientalism that plagued early TTRPGs.

Fast forward a decade, and Pathfinder 2e launched Impossible Lands, a sourcebook inspired by South and West Asian culture and folklore. Many of the authors also hail from the inspiration for the setting, and it shows in the brilliant writing. These regions are underrepresented in the TTRPG space, and I'm so happy to see them done justice. Impossible Lands then paved the way for 2024's Lost Omens: Tian Xia World Guide. The book redeemed the once-stereotypical continent with authenticity, passion, and awesome new lore.

Tenra Bansho Zero

I know it seems like I'm complaining a lot about East Asian representation, but I DO love it when it's done right. I'm a massive fan of Japanese stories and art, especially when it gets over-the-top. And nothing encapsulates that better than Tenra Bansho Zero, a world of magic, mecha, and absurd amounts of anime.

Created by Japanese tabletop icon Jun'ichi Inoue, he describes it as "Hyper Asian," a celebration of everything that Japanese storytelling and art have to offer. Producer Andy Kitkowski truly loves Japan, having lived there for several years. He even translated the bulk of Tenra Bansho Zero to English himself. If you love high-drama oneshots with adrenaline-inducing action, then it's time to fight in Tenra Bansho Zero!

These are just the tip of an ever-growing iceberg of Asian-inspired games.