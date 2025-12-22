Board game giant Asmodee buys out Exploding Kittens, with 100% control of shares

Asmodee, distributor of many of the world's biggest board games, has acquired a 45% stake in Exploding Kittens Inc. Asmodee previously bought a 55% majority stake in the producer of party games back in 2021, so this now brings the brand under Asmodee's complete control.

A press release from December 22 explains that the company exercised a call option to obtain 100% ownership, and this was Asmodee's "previously communicated intention". Closure of the acquisition is predicted to take place in the first half of 2026. According to the press release, "the purchase price of the remaining minority stake will be determined based on the operational performance of Exploding Kittens Inc. for the full year January-December 2025".

Exploding Kittens Inc. may not have produced the best board games of recent years (at least, according to hardcore hobbyists), but their titles are some of the best-known in the industry. Exploding Kittens itself was one of the most-backed Kickstarters of all time, and its success allowed the company to produce games like Throw Throw Burrito, Poetry For Neanderthals, and Hand-To-Hand Wombat.

Exploding Kittens Inc. has worked in partnership with Asmodee since 2016, when Asmodee began distributing the publisher's games in Europe. When Asmodee acquired a majority share in the company in 2021, it stated that "the two companies aim to leverage the Exploding Kittens teams' creative talents and extensive US footprint with Asmodee's vast array of 21 games studios and its global distribution network with a direct presence in more than 20 countries".

Wargamer has asked Asmodee for comment on its latest announcement, and we will update this story if we receive a response.

