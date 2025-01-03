Is there an Assassin’s Creed wargame in the works for 2025?

UK based miniature manufacturer Mantic Games has teased that it has the Assassin’s Creed license, in a sizzle reel hinting at its planned releases for 2025. The firm surprised the wargaming world early in 2024 with the announcement of a Halo miniature wargame, which it successfully released the same year.

There really is only the scantest hint about the Assassin’s Creed project so far: a single second showing the Assassin’s Creed logo and art of Altaïr Ibn-La’Ahad, protagonist of the original Assassin’s Creed from 2011. At this stage we don’t even know if this will be a miniature wargame or a board game – though just about everything Mantic does involves miniatures.

If you’ve come here from the Assassin’s Creed fandom rather than the wargaming hobby, chances are you aren’t familiar with Mantic Games. The firm is based in the same UK town as Warhammer 40k maker Games Workhop, and was founded by ex-GW employees. Initially, Mantic just made cheaper fantasy miniatures for fans to use in games of Warhammer – but it has grown in leaps and bounds.

Mantic now makes a variety of its own wargames, with the fantasy army game Kings of War particularly successful. It has released several tabletop games using licensed IP, including the Walking Dead miniature skirmish game, Hellboy dungeon crawler, and chaotic Worms board game.

Halo Flashpoint, Mantic’s officially licensed Halo wargame, released in November 2024 and it is, frankly, great – our review feature said it “might be the best ever gateway from board games to wargames”. The base set has everything you need to play, there’s no need to build or paint miniatures unless you want to, and the rules are simple to learn but have loads of depth and variety. Best of all, it feels as chaotic as a multiplayer shooter.

Mantic has confirmed it will be expanding the Halo range with new models in 2025. Right after the Assassin’s Creed teaser in Mantic’s 2025 sizzle reel, there’s a clip from a Halo Infinite animation that shows giant antognist Atriox bashing Master Chief into the floor, suggesting that the gorilla-like Jiralhanae will be getting models and rules for the game.

In short, the firm is off to a promising start with its most recent videogame to tabletop conversion. We’re optimistic about the possibilities for an Assassins Creed game, whatever it turns out to be.

