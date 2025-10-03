As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

The most upsetting board game you've ever seen just launched on Kickstarter

B-movie board games are a dime a dozen, but Baba's House promises high concept scares straight out of House of Leaves or Skinamarink

The box for the board game BABA'S HOUSE, showing a vast face peering through a door
BABA'S HOUSE is not nightmare fuel - it is a nightmare. Writing in the Kickstarter page for the upcoming horror board game, solo artist and developer Zac Zoric recounts how he was "plagued throughout [his] childhood by very intense nightmares that became a focal point of [his] life" - and how that terror became the creative fuel for his game.

Team Wargamer has a noted soft spot for horror board games, all the more so if they've got a stripped back color palette and scratchy Babadook pencil art style. BABA'S HOUSE shoves an ice-pick right into the squishy centre of that venn diagram, with imagery that reminds me equally of House of Leaves, Skinamarink, and Look Outside, captured in pale line art scratched onto black paper.

Encounter cards from the board game BABA'S HOUSE, showing a human dog

According to Zoric's description on the Kickstarter page, BABA'S HOUSE is a nightmare version of his grandmother's house, somewhere that he loved in the real world but which haunted his dreams. And with this board game, he wants to trap you in there as well.

It's a co-operative exploration game that locks one to four players in a dream labyrinth sprawling out from the living room. There's a slight dungeon-crawler board game vibe to this - albeit a 'dungeon' from the backrooms rather than the underdark - as characters search rooms for useful items and the keys that might let them escape from the nightmare.

Tiles from the board game BABA'S HOUSE

Each character also has a secret personal agenda, which is explored via a ninety page story book with options - putting us in similar territory to Sleeping Gods or Arabian Nights. Should your character die, you're not out of the game, but instead return as a 'horrible reincarnation', trying to murder the rest of the party. So that's nice.

An ambition card from the board game BABA'S HOUSE, showing Megalomania

I'm in love with the aesthetic, but - from experience with the black metal strategy board game Cave Evil - I really hope Zoric has done some print tests to see how well the art shows up under a variety of lighting conditions. Yellow ochre and 80's computer terminal blue on black could prove very hard to read. The base game costs $65 USD (£49) plus shipping if you're interested - you have until the end of October to back the Kickstarter.

The obvious comparison for BABA'S HOUSE is The Night Cage. That's a whip smart cooperative game that positively drips theme, good enough that we're seriously considering giving it a place on our guide to the best board games. You'll find my thoughts on it here, and site scream queen (and horror movie expert) Mollie Russell's thoughts on it here.

