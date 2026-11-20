Another year goes by, and Wargamer writes another article about Black Friday board games. It's tale as old as time, but we never get bored of seeing board games sold at a discount. However, we know how tiresome all that scroll-shopping can be. To save your poor thumbs the job, here's a curated list of the best deals - on Amazon US, at least.

If you're not fussed about price, our best board games guide is the ultimate list of titles worth your time. But, if you're on a tight budget, stick around:

Azul

44% off

Azul seems to go on sale every Black Friday, but we keep recommending it, because it's one of our favorite abstract strategy games. Ever. Period. This gorgeous tile drafting game about building eye-catching mosaics is easily learned, but mastery is a devious, delightful journey.

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Everdell

26% off

Everdell is full of cutesy woodland creatures, but that doesn't mean it compromises on strategy. The iconic worker placement is an excellent brain-teaser, gorgeously presented on a multi-story board. It's a treat for any gaming veteran, but its high production quality means it might be the game that finally convinces your mom/dad/spouse/kids/little siblings to play a board game.

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25% off

The Lord of the Rings: Fate of the Fellowship takes the classic c0-op game Pandemic and transforms it into an epic battle for Middle-earth. Both familiar and yet more formidable, this thematic game sends the Fellowship across the land, pushing back the forces of the Shadow wherever they meet. It's thrilling, stunning, and not to be missed at any price.

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A Feast for Odin

25% off

A Feast for Odin is one of those titles every true board game fan should try once. It's a hefty game of resource management and grid placement. You'll recreate the classic life of a Viking, from daring sea expeditions to quiet agriculture. Throughout the year, you'll place your workers, gathering food and goods to stash in your longhouse. It's a gradual, satisfying engine builder with many paths to victory, and it's still one of the best examples of the genre, 10 years later.

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Harmonies

41% off

Harmonies is our go-to comfort board game, a perfect light morsel for lunch breaks, quick gaming sessions, or evenings when you want to let your brain relax a little. The vibrant animal art, combined with a tactile, tactical drafting and tile placement session, is somehow both soothing and strategic. It's not to be skipped, especially with a steep discount.

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Vantage

17% off

Vantage doesn't have a huge discount, but it's such a great time, it's worth picking up at any price. It's a co-op game where your only goal is to explore an unfamiliar planet. There's not even a true way to 'win' Vantage - the land is yours to potter around in as you see fit. With minimal yet extremely effective mechanics, Vantage is about the wonder of exploration, and no two games ever feel the same. There are few board games out there like it, and it's a must-play.

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Cozy Stickerville

24% off

Cozy Stickerville is a recent title, and it's one of the top games we played in 2026. It's a charming legacy game, where you'll complete actions on cards at a leisurely pace. The decisions you make in response to the story decide what stickers you add to your lush green board - and these, in time, make up a town entirely unique to you. You can only ever play twice, but this fact stings less when you get your copy cheap.

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Star Wars Villainous

50% off

Disney Villainous board games are a guaranteed crowd-pleaser for families and Disney-loving adults. Star Wars Villainous is a strong standalone in the series, giving you the chance to scheme as Star Wars' biggest villains. It's a light, compelling strategy game that's as easy to learn as it is to love.

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Ra

30% off

Reiner Knizia has designed hundreds of board games, and many are considered all-time greats in the hobby. Ra is one of his most popular creations, an auction and set collection game where you bid on tiles to build monuments, advance technology or culture, and gain the favor of Egypt's Pharaoh. This game is almost 30 years old, but it still holds up today.

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Cartographers

30% off

Cartographers is a stone-cold classic among board games. This roll-and-write tasks you with mapping a fantasy territory for your fickle queen. Over four seasons, you'll attempt to draw landmarks on the landscape that meet your queen's edicts, with the winner being whoever earns the highest reputation. It's snappy and strategic, and it's an excellent introduction to the roll-and-write genre.

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Spirit Island

31% off

Widely considered one of the best thematic games of all time, Spirit Island's current print run continues to dwindle, so the best time to try it is right now. This is a co-op game (though it plays just as well solo) where you play as an island's elemental spirits. Your goal is to stop conquistadors from gaining a majority in your territory. Its balance of strategy and storytelling is masterful.

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Take Time

27% off

Take Time was one of last year's most popular board games, so it's a pleasant surprise to see it's already on sale. This snappy, puzzle-y family game takes just 30 minutes, and it tasks you with laying 12 cards around a clock face. Each session, you'll face a different test that requires different card combinations. It's a simple concept, but the strategic decision-making keeps players of all ages intrigued.

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Star Wars: Battle of Hoth

33% off

Another recent gem, Star Wars: Battle of Hoth reimagines the classic Memoir 44, setting its immersive wargame gameplay on the snowiest planet in a galaxy far, far away. Approachable yet strategically rich, it doesn't innovate too much on the titles it grew from, but it's a fantastic addition to any war board game collection.

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Spotted any deals we missed? Let your fellow savvy shoppers know in the Wargamer Discord.