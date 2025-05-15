This board game is Sushi Go in space, and it costs less than a cup of coffee

We're always on the lookout for great board game deals, and this one's so cheap we just had to cover it. Right now, you can pick up a copy of Black Hole Buccaneers, a card-drafting game by publisher Pegasus Spiele, for just $4. That's 75% off the normal asking price of $16.18, which, I'm looking it up now in the Great Board Game Deals ledger and… yep, officially qualifies as a steal.

Now admittedly, I've never played Black Hole Buccaneers. Only released in 2023, it's yet to really become a household name or make it to our best board games list. Yet I'm still drawn to that price tag. Who can argue with a really cheap board game?

A little research reveals this is a card drafting game where players compete to grab the most valuable debris circling a Black Hole, without getting sucked in themselves.

It's a point scoring game a lot like Sushi Go, where players try and grab the best combination of cards to come away with the most points. Various cards have special effects or benefit from being drafted at particular times.

However, rather than fans of Japanese cuisine, Black Hole Buccaneers is geared towards sci-fi lovers. It appears absolutely littered with references, with TARDISs, Death Stars, and Hitchiker's Guide towels all over the place.

It also differentiates itself mechanically from similar card games with a push your luck mechanic. You're not just trying to come away with the highest score, you're trying to avoid picking up debris that's too heavy. Exceed the weight limit determined at the top of the round and you'll score zero points, as you and your haul of treasures is pulled into the inky blackness and compressed into spaghetti.

Weirdly, the third-party seller for this deal looks to be UK retailer Zatu. But while Zatu's website also has the game discounted, it's only down to £4.79 ($6.37) – the Amazon deal is stronger!

What's your favorite budget board game? And if you're interested in other space board games, you might be interested in reading my Arcs review. Or we can also recommend some great alien board games or couples board games.