Troubled board game publisher CMON shares 2026 plans to deliver outstanding Kickstarters "no matter what"

CMON, the struggling board game publisher that saw losses of $7 million in 2025, has shared a 2026 roadmap for its outstanding crowdfunding projects. An official post from CMON on January 20 says "We are committed to delivering your games no matter what, even if it requires alternative approaches to get there".

CMON's fall from grace has been a long saga. It reported $2 million in losses back in 2024, and the publisher has been fighting fires ever since. Flagship titles like Zombicide and Cthulhu: Death May Die were sold, as well as two titles from Mythic Games, a publisher infamous for its own struggle to fulfill crowdfunding demands. Layoffs have taken place, and CMON froze production on newer board games while it focused on delivering on its existing promises.

In October 2025, we reported that CMON had nine crowdfunding board games left to deliver to backers, as well as five pre-ordered board games. CMON acknowledges the delays these projects have seen. "We know many of you have been waiting far longer than expected, and we understand the frustration this has caused."

In its new fulfillment plan, CMON provides updates on several, though not all, of its outstanding projects. Dune: Desert War will be packed and ready for pickup in Q1, while Mordred and The Adventurers go to print production in Q2. By Q3, production will have begun on Masters of the Universe. Q4 sees mold making and core boxes production for DCeased, DC Super Heroes United, and God of War: The Board Game. Other projects, like Massive Darkness, Song of Ice and Fire Tactics, Super Fantasy Brawl Reborn, and The Dead Keep, have been pushed back to 2027.

To help deliver this, CMON is apparently exploring further IP sales or licensing opportunities. It also plans to deliver in batches so that retail sales "help fund the manufacturing of remaining products in the line". Finally, it says it's "working closely with manufacturing and logistics partners to sequence production responsibly".

CMON will not be asking existing backers for additional money. It does, however, ask for "patience as we work through fulfillment in a way that ensures completion rather than risking further setbacks". "We will continue to share updates as milestones are reached and as plans become firm enough to communicate responsibly."

