Critically acclaimed fantasy deckbuilding board game gets crowdfunder for reprint, robots

Gudnak is a gorgeous, critically acclaimed fantasy board game that has you join one of a diverse roster of factions and battle for a slowly dying world. You'll build a 20-card deck from eight factions and hundreds of individual cards, then take it to battle with up to three other players. If that sounds like your cup of tea, then you'll be pleased to know that Gudnak is getting a reprint along with a fresh new expansion, courtesy of a fully funded crowdfunder.

The Gudnak: Reprint and Guilds of Zarruhk Expansion crowdfunder is due to wrap up on October 14. However, at the time of writing, there's still a window of opportunity for anyone who might want to get in on this curious card-driven board game. Though very much a self-contained experience, Gudnak is intended to be a response to Magic: The Gathering and other card games where scalping and expensive decks can overshadow otherwise enjoyable experiences.

Though not on our best board games list, Gudnak enjoys critical acclaim with an 8.5 rating on BoardGameGeek. The Guilds Expansion looks poised to build on this success, adding modular robot fighters with programmable actions and new additions for existing factions.

You can get your hands on the Core Set with a pledge of $49 (£37), while the Guilds Expansion is available for $39 (£29). Both will set you back $88 (£66), while the Complete Collection, which includes the Core Set and all four expansions, comes to $199 (£150). Those looking for a more luxurious purchase can commit to the Deluxe Collection, which includes everything in the Complete Collection, along with a fancy playmat and a storage box for $269 (£203).

There are also very high-end options available for big spenders. For instance, the Everything Bundle comes to $599 (£452) and includes five sets, two booster boxes, 800 faction sleeves, two playmats, the storage box, two deck boxes, a hardcover, and a plushie.

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