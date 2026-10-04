This critically acclaimed sci-fi capitalism simulator is getting a board game adaptation

Efficiency, productivity, the ruthless destruction of local environments in the name of the bottom line - the Satisfactory video game revels in some of the very worst excesses of modern capitalism. However, more than just satire, the engine-building game offers a robust and deeply satisfying series of systems for players to use to meet the ruthless quotas of the FICSIT corporation. This sort of ludonarrative confluence is delicious, and it's something that the folks at MOOD Publishing and Coffee Stain Studios are trying to capture as they aim to take Satisfactory from screen to tabletop in an upcoming crowdfunding campaign.

Due to launch on October 13, the imminent crowdfunder is currently in its preview stage. Though we don't yet know much about the mechanics, the preview seems to have utterly nailed the vibe of the video game. You'll build factories, optimize your production line, unlock new technologies, and race with other players to "finish the Space Elevator to save humanity and, more importantly, become Employee of the Month".

Though we don't yet know exactly what shape the game's PvP elements will take, the sense of competition introduced by human opponents will likely do a great deal to reinforce the oppressive sense of corporate evaluation and overbearing scrutiny that makes the video game's manufacturing puzzles so compelling.

Those who follow the crowdfunder at this early stage can also benefit from a gift: a 1st player marker styled after a mug from the FICSIT corporation. The preview also makes an enigmatic allusion to building a space elevator. This could be anything from a curious PR stunt to a hint at a stretch goal reward for backers. Personally, I'm hoping for some sort of space-elevator-themed dice tower.

While I always urge discretion when deciding on whether or not a crowdfunder is right for you, it's never a bad idea to keep tabs on intriguing projects (even if they might not wind up being the best board game ever). Speaking for myself, however, Satisfactory: The Board Game has me more than a little curious.

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