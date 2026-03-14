Crowdfunder for bleak, bold card-based roguelike board game will start imminently

We at Wargamer like to keep a close eye on the world of board games crowdfunding, and this latest offering looks particularly juicy. Due to begin its campaign on 17 March, Dusk Runners is a cooperative roguelike deckbuilder. On the surface, it looks to combine the procedural elements of legendary horror board game Betrayal at the House on the Hill with the sort of deck-building elements you might find in modern fantasy powerhouse The Old King's Crown.

Set apart by its bleak yet bold art style and courageous mixture of fantasy and post-apocalyptic elements, Dusk Runners is well worth a look based on its aesthetic alone. Dragonmount Press has also promised to use "100% human art" for the product - a breath of fresh air amid the encroaching influence of AI-generated visuals.

Many of the best board games out there stem from iconoclastic fusions of genre, so it looks as though Dusk Runners has plenty of potential to bring novelty and spice to your table. This, combined with the use of modular zones with hidden cards underneath, paints an intriguing picture indeed.

Dusk Runners' crowdfunding campaign is pleasingly fleshed out. If you're looking for a deep dive, Dragonmount Press has released a full playthrough of the game, coming to a whopping 82 minutes. What's more, there's a gentle, illustrated introduction to Duskrunner's lore, which surprised me with its depth and novelty.

According to the campaign, Spanish board game review outlet Desempolvando el Tablero spoke highly of the title. "Dusk Runner is a fresh and original game," said Desempolvando.

"Night plays a fundamental role, the characters convey personality, and the art, made entirely by hand […], gives it a unique quality," the review continued.

"A powerful, thematic and highly recommended title"

While we can't yet confirm Desempolvando el Tablero's claims for ourselves, the transparency on show from Dragonmount Press makes for a promising green flag.

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