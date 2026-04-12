This cyberpunk board game lets you stick it to AI in an upcoming crowdfunding campaign

We often see cyberpunk games neglect the anti-establishment element at the core of the beloved sci-fi genre. Sticking it to the man and tearing down the system are core elements of the cyberpunk experience, something which Tamashii: The Final Amendment seems to understand, at least if its imminent crowdfunding campaign is any indication.

Set to launch on April 14, Tamashii: The Final Amendment looks packed with dynamic miniatures, meaningful decisions, and high-stakes co-operative battles for one to four players. What sets Tamashii apart, however, is the way in which it uses hallmarks of the cyberpunk genre to explore new mechanical spaces.

For instance, when playing a character, you'll pick a Class, representing their skillset, and a Body, representing the physical form (or 'sleeve' for cyberpunk-heads) that they choose to inhabit. This means that, during the course of a Tamashii: The Final Amendment campaign, you'll be able to swap between playstyles liberally, ensuring a level of variance and novelty that even some of the best board games struggle to provide.

The campaign teases two editions: Standard and Special. The Standard Edition will set you back €59 ($68.86 / £51.41) and will net you standees, rather than full-on miniatures. However, if you're keen on the miniatures, you can commit to the €95 ($110.83/ £82.75) Special Edition.

With a terrain exploration system reminiscent of atmospheric horror classic Betrayal at House on the Hill and gorgeous, high-quality miniatures that look like cyberpunk concept art come to life, Tamashii: The Final Amendment looks tantalizing.

What's more, the game's predecessor, Tamashii: Chronicle of Ascend, boasts an impressive 8.1 on Board Game Geek, suggesting that The Final Amendment may well be able to put its money where its mouth is when it comes to providing a top-tier co-operative experience.

Additionally, Awaken Realms, the publisher behind Tamashii: Chronicle of Ascend, has a seriously impressive resume of successful crowdfunding projects, including a special edition of the legendary farming board game Agricola, which raised $8.7 million (£6.5 million).

Thinking of backing Tamashii: Chronicle of Ascend? Tell us your thoughts on the Wargamer Discord.