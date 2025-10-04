Get this classic cathedral building board game on sale for less than $10

Board games and cathedrals go together like orcs and goblins. From The Red Cathedral to Architects of the West Kingdom, anyone looking to construct a massive church on their tabletop is spoilt for choice, and 'pretty church stuff' is an ever popular theme for new releases. But, as the long-toothed old timers in our list of the best board games demonstrate, oldies are often goodies. And one of the very first games to task players with building a steeple into the sky - 2007's The Pillars of the Earth - is on sale on Amazon right now for a paltry $9.99.

The Pillars of the Earth is based on a novel of the same name by Welsh historical fiction writer Ken Follet. In the book, the construction of the cathedral serves as the backdrop for a 12th century succession crisis.

Gameplay wise, it's a fairly standard worker placement experience, with a little card drafting spice, and very much of its time. But the cathedral-constructing theme is front and center, as as players gather resources and assign workers, competing to contribute the most to the all-important House of God.

And it's really the components which make Pillars of the Earth stand out. The board and card art is delightful, and, as the game rounds go by, you'll gradually piece together an adorable little wooden cathedral in the board's center.

If you're looking for innovation, then this 18 year old game may not be for you. But, if polished and well-presented Eurogames are your jam, t then The Pillars of the Earth is a very solid addition to your collection - and for a mere 999 cents, you can't really go wrong.

Anyone looking to get more Pillars of the Earth action can try reading the book, or even playing the 2017 PC adventure game, a hand drawn anime style interpretation of the novel, which is available on Steam. Clearly, this board game is just one small part of a cathedral building cinematic universe!

What's your favorite board game about building cathedrals? Give it a shout-out in the free Wargamer Discord community.

Our list of the best strategy board games of 2025 has plenty more tactical titles to try out. Alternately, if you're looking for a surface to rest all of your tabletop churches on, then check out our list of the best gaming tables.