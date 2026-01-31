DiceQuest promises to be a board game based on organized chaos

Whether you're playing Dungeons and Dragons, Baldur's Gate, or a Board Game chances are that you've assembled a few adventuring parties in your time. DiceQuest, which is currently being crowdfunded, attempts to condense the party based questing of an RPG into 45 minutes of rolling and re-rolling dice to get through danger. Here's a breakdown of how it all works…

The game can be played solo, cooperatively, or competitively. In the competitive variant of DiceQuest, every player will be undertaking challenges in order to earn the most victory points. Meanwhile, in the game's cooperative and solo modes, you'll be fighting your way through three boss battles to prove your mettle.

Every player has room for three heroes in their party. Each hero comes with their own ability and adds dice from the four available varieties to the pool that you will roll in combat. There are warrior dice that can deal damage and defend reliably, marksman dice that have higher damage potential but also have an additional blank face, mage dice that can help activate special abilities, and tank dice that have the most defensive symbols of the lot.

Gameplay occurs over three acts, with the difficulty gradually ramping up in each. As you enter act three, though, you'll start recruiting heroes from the improved 'legendary heroes deck', giving you access to stronger characters to confront the final challenge ahead.

The Gamefound campaign for DiceQuest offers the base game for $35 (£25), and an 'all-in' version that comes with a selection of deluxe components for $58 (£42).

Does DiceQuest look like the sort of game you want to roll into your collection, or does it make you want to roll your way out of the door? Tell us your takes on the Wargamer Discord.

For more board game inspiration, have a look at our list of the best board games in 2026.