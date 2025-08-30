Gloomhaven and other classic board games are on sale for thrifty players!

Gloomhaven and a bunch of other cool board games are on sale in Boardtopia's Ding & Dent category. Let's face it, tabletop gaming can be an expensive hobby. When purchasing something entirely brand new, many hobbyists simply close their eyes and think of the flowers as the money leaves their bank account. But just like any hobby, there are ways to game on a budget.

The "dings and dents" market is one of the more exciting, though admittedly risky, aspects of the hobby. Boardtopia's Ding & Dent section showcases some incredible games on sale for prices they typically wouldn't go for, even on sale. The only catch is, as the category says, there will be some dings and dents on the item. If you're not a stickler for some pre-loved games, then these prices are something to consider.

At only $99, Gloomhaven's 1st Edition is one of the best board games for my dungeon-crawling-obsessed self. This game is one of the most hyper-detailed and crunchiest board games I've ever played. A seamless blend of roleplaying, card game, dungeon crawl, and strategy, Gloomhaven earned its fan-given nickname.

Look, I know it's cliché to call something the "Dark Souls of X," but Gloomhaven more than earns that comparison. The game's dark medieval atmosphere, fascinating lore, and challenging gameplay more than check those Soulslike boxes.

Boardtopia also offers free shipping on orders above $150, so you should pair Gloomhaven with some of the other cool board games on sale. Here are some of my recommended deals on the Ding and Dent section of Boardtopia.

Arcs: The Blighted Reach Campaign - $73.99

Hegemony - $67.98

Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid - $66.99

Scorpius Freighter - $21.99

Imperium: Legends - $28.99

These sales often come and go, but they do sell out fast. You can see if something has Low Stock per the label on each listing. If any of these interest you, then give these games a new home where they will have more loving "dings and dents."

