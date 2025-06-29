Grab this neat little Dune board game for less than a cup of coffee

It's fascinating to see the surge in popularity for Dune in recent years, and the movies are 99% of the reason why. As iconic as the Dune books were, their previous cinematic adaptations didn't quite hit those blockbuster numbers. Denis Villeneuve's back-to-back box office hits meant Dune gained a massive surge of new fans. Coinciding with this boom came the social deduction board game, Dune Betrayal.

From the creators of The Resistance: Avalon, Dune: Betrayal takes the political drama of Dune and puts you smack-dab in the middle. You take on one of the iconic characters in Dune and represent their factions in this game of intrigue, warfare, and, of course, betrayal. As any of the best strategy board games of 2025 can attest, betrayal is the backbone of any self-respecting politics game.

The game supports 4-8 players, with an emphasis on gathering information and eliminating the untrustworthy. Fans of games such as Werewolf and Town of Salem will undoubtedly enjoy the social deduction aspect. What makes Dune: Betrayal stand out are the card-heavy Action rounds.

As opposed to the fun yet undeniably shouty voting rounds in Werewolf or Salem, action cards give players much more agency. They can manipulate the game to their advantage without solely relying on their social abilities. After all, it's not like every character in Dune was a political mastermind. Sometimes, a blunt instrument is just as effective as hidden blades.

Having seen Dune: Betrayal in action, it's fascinating how it doesn't actually require the "Betrayal" part. I've seen honest players win by simply making the best of their limited actions, well before the politically savvy have created a cover story. The simple rules provide a solid foundation for a wide variety of experiences. I've never seen a game of Dune: Betrayal play out the same way twice.

